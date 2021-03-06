Watch now: Children demonstrate pedal power at Farm Show in Mattoon

MATTOON — After pedaling with all her might in a pedal tractor pull Saturday, 7-year-old Laura Anderson immediately pursued her goal for the prize money while exclaiming, "I'm going to spend it on Claire's."
The Mattoon youth did not have far to go, because the pedal tractor pull was held near Claire's in the Cross County Mall as part of the East Central Illinois Antique Farm Equipment Club's 2021 Farm Show. Her mother, Pam Anderson, said Laura is a regular competitor in the annual pull.
"It's a good activity for her to do that gets her out of the house so she can have some fun," Anderson said.
Dozens of children took part in this pedal tractor pull Saturday afternoon at the east end of the mall, with the Rural King anchor store and its display of company history providing a backdrop. The volunteers staffing the event wiped down the tractor between each pull as a COVID-19 precaution.
The competitors included siblings Laila, 12, and Levi, 9, Bierman of Mattoon. Their parents, Chris and Danielle Bierman, said they read about the the pedal tractor pull in a Facebook post and decided it would be something fun for them to try.
From their first competitive pedal tractor pull, Levi took home a first-place trophy for pulling the weighted sled 24 feet, 11 inches and Laila won a first-place trophy for pulling for 29 feet, 6 inches.
"My legs feel like jelly fish legs," Laila exclaimed afterward. Even though her pull was tiring, Laila sad she had already seen her brother successfully take part in this event and she wanted to compete with him. "I thought, 'He did it, so I can probably do it, too.'"
Participant Layla Cole, 9, of Mattoon had competed before in pulls at the East Central Illinois Antique Farm Equipment Club's Farm Show and at the National Farm Machinery Show in Kentucky. Layla said she knew to keep her eyes on the finish line Saturday but, "My legs still got tired." She achieved her first "full pull" of the track distance and then placed second in the tie breaker with a pull of 21 feet, 11 inches.
Layla's parents, Dennis and Melissa Cole, cheered her on during the pull. Dennis Cole, a member of the East Central Illinois club, also volunteered at the pull and displayed a tractor at the Farm Show. Melissa Cole said COVID-19 concerns probably kept some community members from attending the show, but she was still glad to see so many visitors checking out the antique tractors spread across the mall.
"It's just nice to see people looking and seeing the farm history of our area," Melissa Cole said. "This is our heritage."
The Farm Show will continue through Sunday, and the farm equipment will remain on display for the East Central Illinois club's Spring Tractor Show March 12-14 at the mall.