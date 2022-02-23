Watch now: Coles Co. residents advocate for better conditions at county animal shelter

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Board's Health and Safety Committee has agreed to hold a conversation on the county's animal shelter at next month’s meeting after hearing Tuesday from a group of concerned residents.

"We wish to foster a community where volunteers are welcome and could contribute to programs," said Latonya Davies, owner of All For Them, Latonya’s Pet Care Services and an organizer of Concerned Animal Advocates of Coles County.

"At the end of the day, we wish to see a pet-friendly Coles County."

The Concerned Animal Advocates of Coles County, which had over a dozen individuals at Tuesday's meeting, cited among its concerns the high euthanasia rates of cats and the unlivable situation for animals brought to the facility because of the limited amount of space.

The shelter's warden, Julie Deter, said in an interview Wednesday that last year, 848 cats were brought into the shelter with approximately 501 euthanized at the owner's request or because of overpopulation of the shelter and cats being aggressive and feral or contracting sickness like upper respiratory issues, feline herpes, ringworm and feline immunodeficiency virus.

"There are a lot of feline diseases that come through," Deter said. "We definitely need more space and to make a place where we can isolate younger kittens from the adults. It's almost like running a daycare because everything that comes in is exposed."

Even with treatment and medication, Deter said it still does not avoid the option of euthanizing those cats because their quality of life is still hindered by the space and resources they have available.

On the other hand, Melissa Brown Burton-Sanders, a former warden of the shelter and organizer of the advocacy group, said the shelter lost its primary way of spaying and neutering animals after the University of Illinois’ College of Veterinary Medicine suspended its spay and neutering program and they need to have a someone on hand to handle the animals that come.

Coupled with the issue of cat colonies occupying the county and the shelter not having the resources to trap, neuter and release them back to private properties, Burton-Sanders said it will only worsen the issue of feral cats in the area.

"I understand the situation that Julie (Deter) is in. I'm in a unique position compared to pretty much everybody else here. I've served both as a private citizen running my own rescue, assisting other rescue facilities, and I've worked as a warden," said Burton-Sanders, who owns Forever Homes Rescue.

Burton-Sanders was brought in to be an interim warden at the shelter from Sept. 22 to Oct. 26 in 2021 when Deter was placed on administrative leave for six weeks.

"I do know that there is an absolute influx of animals that come into the shelter and the facility is too small to house the animals in this county," Burton-Sanders said. "There is no way they could be a no-kill shelter or even a local shelter because of the number of animals that come as an animal control facility."

Davies suggested changing the name of the facility from "County Animal Rescue & Education" to "Animal Control Facility" to reflect current practices and to not mislead the public into thinking the facility can limit the number of animals they receive when it can't.

Deter said she is all for a trap, neuter and release program, as long as she has the permission from the county, a way to pay for the treatment and support from volunteers who want to do the work.

As a way to help and facilitate volunteer work, Burton-Sanders said organizers want to established a steering committee for the shelter in order to support, guide and provide oversight on the facility and to revise applications for state funding and grant programs, including funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Better Cities For Pets grant from Mars Petcare.

Deter said the shelter did have an official from Mars Petcare evaluate the shelter through inspections and audits and had it deemed acceptable per the grant requirements except for one factor; its euthanasia rate of cats.

"I think we're all on the same page to give each animal a chance, it's just how are we going to accomplish it," Deter said. "I am all for working together if we can figure out how we can get these animals fixed and housed with a family."

Looking at those who were present during the meeting, Burton-Sander said there are people in the community who have the skills and are willing to do the work, it is just a matter of being able to allow them in and work alongside.

"Everyone understands the realities that we all want to see us as humans working toward a better world for those animals though there's so many out there that are neglected or abused," Burton-Sanders said. "It's our job to provide good, loving, caring facilities for these animals to go to."

