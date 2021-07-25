Watch now: Coles County 4-H livestock shows return in person

CHARLESTON — Coles County 4-H in-person livestock shows resumed Sunday afternoon after being held in a virtual format last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Youths returned to the show ring for the 4-H rabbit and poultry events during the opening day of the Coles County Fair, which was canceled last year as a coronavirus precaution.

Those 4-H youths included 12-year-old Carter Ballinger of Mattoon, who brought three Californian and three Mini-Rex rabbits to the show. Carter said he was glad to be able to talk to a rabbit show judge in person again and get suggestions on what to do when he comes back for next year's show. The judge this year was Butch Hall of Tuscola.

"They have really good feedback," Carter said of the judges. He can also pass these tips on to his 8-year-old sister, Callyan, who plans to start showing rabbits next year when she is old enough.

New 4-H-er Addison Daugherty, 13, of Charleston made her show ring debut during Sunday's event with five of her rabbits. She said her 7-year-old brother, Logan, plans to follow in her footsteps at a future show.

Addison said she started raising rabbits as a hobby last year after purchasing her first one at Rural King. Addison said she has enjoyed caring for the rabbits and having them as pets but is now happy to finally have the opportunity to enter them in shows, as well.

"I actually get to do something else with them," Addison said. She also plans to ride her thoroughbred horse, Jody, in a 4-H barrel racing event for the first time during the horse and pony show at 9 a.m. Friday in the the Coles County Fairgrounds horse arena.

Cale Frantz, 10, of Mattoon took part in Sunday's event alongside his 9-year-old sister, Hayden, as they showed their Californian rabbits.

"We are happy to be back in person," Cale said, adding that he likes to be present with the judge to immediately see how well he and his fellow 4-H youths are doing in the show. Cale said he also planned to compete in the poultry show later that afternoon.

Other 4-H youths in the poultry show included sisters Kara, 13, and Kessa, 10, Anderson of Mattoon. They each brought an Isa Brown egg-producing hen to Sunday's show, which was the first one for Kessa.

"I have told her about some of the things that do happen at a show, but every year is going to be different, so you never know," Kara said as they prepared to enter the show ring.

Their parents, John and Kathleen Anderson, and their 4-year-old brother, Kaleb, accompanied them on the sidelines. John Anderson said the two sisters have been giving premium feed to the hens to ensure the birds are healthy and produce high-quality eggs for sale. He said the girls put in a lot of time caring for the hens, including extra grooming in preparation for the show.

"It's good for them, a good experience for them. We are out here for them to learn and grow," Anderson said.

