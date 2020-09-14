Watch now: Coles County adds 31 COVID cases over weekend

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Coles County added 31 cases of COVID over the weekend, the health department said Monday. There now have been 1,297 positive test results since the pandemic started.

Also Monday, the Shelby County Health Department reported seven new cases and the Okaw Valley middle and high school students temporarily moved to remote learning.

"Over the weekend, there has been multiple cases of COVID-19, and multiple positive exposures to individuals at Okaw Valley Middle School and Okaw Valley High School," Superintendent Kent Stauder wrote in a letter to parents. "We are coordinating efforts with the Moultrie County Health Department to promptly identify individuals who have had recent contact with the COVID-19 positive individuals to prevent further spread within our school and communities."

In-person learning is expected to restart on Sept. 28, Stauder said. Elementary students will continue in-person learning. Those who came in close contact will be in quarantine for 14 days.

The school district was informed on Friday that a student had tested positive for COVID. The student was last in attendance at the high school on Wednesday, Stauder said in a Friday letter.

In Coles County, 1,073 have recovered from COVID and three remain hospitalized, the department said on Monday.