Watch now: Coles County adds 31 COVID cases over weekend

MATTOON — Coles County added 31 cases of COVID over the weekend, the health department said Monday. There now have been 1,297 positive test results since the pandemic started.
Also Monday, the Shelby County Health Department reported seven new cases and the Okaw Valley middle and high school students temporarily moved to remote learning.
"Over the weekend, there has been multiple cases of COVID-19, and multiple positive exposures to individuals at Okaw Valley Middle School and Okaw Valley High School," Superintendent Kent Stauder wrote in a letter to parents. "We are coordinating efforts with the Moultrie County Health Department to promptly identify individuals who have had recent contact with the COVID-19 positive individuals to prevent further spread within our school and communities."
In-person learning is expected to restart on Sept. 28, Stauder said. Elementary students will continue in-person learning. Those who came in close contact will be in quarantine for 14 days.
The school district was informed on Friday that a student had tested positive for COVID. The student was last in attendance at the high school on Wednesday, Stauder said in a Friday letter.
In Coles County, 1,073 have recovered from COVID and three remain hospitalized, the department said on Monday.
The news came as the state reported a decrease in the statewide positivity rate.
The positivity rate decreased three-tenths of a percentage point since Friday as the state reported an average of 46,471 test results and 1,652 new cases each day between Saturday and Monday. That made for a three-day positivity rate of about 3.6%.
The seven-day rolling positivity rate average is as low as it’s been since July 25, while Region 7 and Region 4 of the state’s reopening plan each saw decreases to their positivity rate as of Friday, Sept. 11.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 41 deaths from Saturday to Monday, pushing the total casualty count to 8,314 since the pandemic first reached Illinois. There have been 262,744 confirmed cases among nearly 4.7 million tests completed.
The recovery rate for those 42 days removed from a positive diagnosis is 96%, according to IDPH.
Shelby County is one of 30 Illinois counties on the IDPH "warning level" list. Health officials place the label on a county when the area reports rising “risk indicators.” There are varied reasons for counties are given warnings. However, some of the common factors are increased cases and outbreaks associated with weddings and other large gatherings, transmission within households, cases in long-term care facilities and travel to neighboring states.
