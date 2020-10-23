Watch now: Coles County adds 33 COVID cases; half of state on warning list

The Coles County Health Department said the new cases brought the county’s total for the disease caused by the coronavirus to 1,958.

Of those, 10 are hospitalized, 214 are recovering, 1,696 have recovered and 38 are deceased, the release said.

The Shelby County Health Department on Friday also announced 16 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and there was one death, a woman in her 70s.

State officials also on Friday reported another 3,874 newly diagnosed cases statewide and 31 additional deaths.

The county warning list, which the state Department of Public Health issues weekly, is aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}