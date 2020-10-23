 Skip to main content
Watch now: Coles County adds 33 COVID cases; half of state on warning list

CHARLESTON — Health officials said 33 additional Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, the same day half of the state’s 102 counties were put a on a warning list for a resurgence for coronavirus.

The Coles County Health Department said the new cases brought the county’s total for the disease caused by the coronavirus to 1,958.

Of those, 10 are hospitalized, 214 are recovering, 1,696 have recovered and 38 are deceased, the release said.

The Shelby County Health Department on Friday also announced 16 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and there was one death, a woman in her 70s. 

State officials also on Friday reported another 3,874 newly diagnosed cases statewide and 31 additional deaths.

The county warning list, which the state Department of Public Health issues weekly, is aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Illinois Department of Public Health uses a range of metrics to assess whether counties are placed at the warning level, including new cases per 100,000 people, weekly hospital admissions and emergency room visits and the number of deaths. If a county reaches two of the state-set metrics, it’s placed on the warning list.

The warning list includes Christian, Douglas, Fayette, Macon, Moultrie and Shelby counties.

The state is now reporting 364,033 known cases and 9,418 deaths of people with COVID-19 throughout the course of the pandemic. The seven-day statewide test positivity rate ticked down slightly to 5.6%, from 5.7% a day earlier.

The 3,874 newly diagnosed cases came out of a batch of 82,256 tests conducted during a 24-hour period. To date, the state reports that more than 7.1 million coronavirus screenings have been conducted in Illinois.

As of Thursday night, 2,498 people across Illinois with COVID-19 were hospitalized, up from 1,812 two weeks earlier. Of those hospitalized patients, 511 were in intensive care units and 197 were on ventilators.

