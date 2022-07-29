Watch now: Coles County Animal Shelter seeking help from community

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Animal Shelter is calling on the community to help the animals currently in its care.

Like many things, the shelter was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and is seeking ways to fix the problems left in its wake.

“What people don’t understand is how much COVID affected us out here too, with the vets being down and with the (University of Illinois) not coming for our spay and neuters,” Coles County Animal Shelter Warden Julie Deters said. “You’ve got to think, two years of animals that are just having babies and having babies.”

The University of Illinois is expected to continue their spaying and neutering program in the fall, but it is currently unsettled whether or not they will be coming back to Coles County as part of the program.

The increase in population has taken its toll on the shelter in big and small ways, one of those being an increase in the cat population at the shelter. Deters said one day this month the shelter took in 16 cats from one person, including kittens and adult cats.

Deters said the best way to combat that overpopulation is to start outside of the shelter with responsibility in the community, like people spaying and neutering their pets. She added people will bring in kittens for the shelter to take on, but not get their pets spayed or neutered to prevent future unwanted litters.

“Then all we're doing is taking on your problems and you're not going to alleviate the situation to prevent more from happening,” Deters said.

Concerns about the shelter's euthanasia rates were brought to a Coles County Board committee in early 2021 when considered citizens urged the county to utilize COVID-19 relief funds to support the shelter.

Other issues brought to the committee included concerns regarding the lack of staff at the shelter and a lack of space for all of the animals being brought into the shelter.

County Board member Darrell Cox, also a member of the board's Health and Safety Committee, said discussion around the shelter waned when the committee was under the impression concerns were being addressed by those who came to the board and Deters.

Since that time, no other concerns about the shelter have been publicly brought to the board.

Recognizing the negative disdain around euthanizing the animals, Deters said most people do not know what goes into the hard choices to euthanize an animal, like the animal’s quality of life, illnesses the animal may have and spread to other animals in the shelter or the overpopulation becoming too much for the shelter as a whole.

The stress the overpopulation puts on the shelter has manifested in an increase in tough decisions being made by the shelter, like when they have to decide to euthanize an animal because of their quality of life. Deters said the shelter never wants to make the decision to euthanize, but it is an unfortunate part of the territory.

“I would prefer not to make it,” Deters said. “I wish there was a perfect world where we didn't have to make it, but reality is reality.”

In 2021, 659 dogs and 844 cats came into the shelter. Of that, 141 dogs were put down because they were either sick, the owner requested euthanization (most commonly due to the dog's age), the dog was aggressive, feral or something of a similar nature and 10 were euthanized due to overpopulation at the shelter.

The shelter’s cat population saw more euthanizations because of similar circumstances with 211 cats being euthanized because of an illness or illnesses, 26 were euthanized at on owner’s request, 154 were euthanized because they were aggressive, feral or something similar and 110 were euthanized because of overpopulation.

Deters said a big factor of the cat euthanizations is due to the county going without the trap, neuter, release program for a period of time because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cats can have up to three litters a year on average and female cats can begin reproducing at 6 months old, making it easy for the cat population to grow if it goes unchecked.

The shelter’s current euthanasia rate in their cat population has caused more than heartache for the shelter workers; however, it has also led to the shelter being ineligible for a program through Mars Petcare that they previously utilized to get food for the animals.

Lisa Cambell, Mars Petcare director of external affairs, provided a statement on behalf of the company regarding its donations to the shelter:

“Our purpose at Mars Petcare is to make A Better World for Pets. As part of our commitment to that purpose, we have supported the Coles County Animal Shelter throughout the years with food donations and volunteer efforts. Through our nation-wide food donation program, all partners are held to a certain standard level of animal care and welfare that is widely accepted across the industry. Unfortunately, CCAS has not met this standard for the animals in their care during multiple review cycles. We continue to keep the lines of communication open, share best practices and have offered them mentorship opportunities from other role model shelters. We would love to work with CCAS to help them achieve the required standards to be part of the donation program and welcome a partnership to do so.”

Deters said she is in the process of seeing if the shelter can receive any kind of assistance from Mars Petcare, but in the meantime they need help from the community.

Specifically, the shelter is seeking help purchasing dog food.

Those who want to help the shelter are encouraged to leave money on the shelter’s account at DeBuhr’s Seed and Feed in Mattoon by calling 217-234-7373 or stopping by the store. Individuals who want to help are also welcome to purchase food and bring it into the shelter. The shelter typically uses the brand Hi-Point, but they are able to mix other brands into the mix if necessary, but the shelter wants to avoid foods with red dye in it to avoid giving the dogs stomach issues.

Aside from food, the shelter can always use donations of leashes, harnesses, collars, kitten and cat toys, household cleaning supplies, Johnson & Johnson tearless shampoo or Dawn dish soap to clean the animals, rugs, litter and nursing bottles, as well as other items people may purchase for their own furry friends.

If people are unable to donate or want to expand on their help to the shelter, the shelter is also always in need of more volunteers and foster homes for animals.

Brandi Huckaba, who has fostered hundreds of animals over the last five years, said she fosters because if people do not foster “many more four-legged kids would lose their lives.”

Huckaba said while it is beneficial to the shelter and the animals to foster, she also sees the personal impact fostering has on her.

“You learn so many things. Kindness, patience and empathy,” Huckaba said. “Coming home and snuggling something that needed you and is grateful for you is so rewarding.”

Huckaba said she would encourage others who are interested in fostering animals to take the leap.

“My pitch is ‘always speak for the ones without a voice,’” Huckaba said. “We have to stand up for and care for the innocent four-legged friends because they cannot speak for themselves.”

One of the best things a volunteer can help do is socialize the animals and give the shelter a better idea of their personality so they can find the animals a forever home. A little as sitting and reading a book in the same room as the cats or as much as playing with the dogs and seeing what their future owner should know about what they like to play with can go a long way with helping the shelter.