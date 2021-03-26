Watch now: Coles County area residents have a variety of plans for federal stimulus payments

After going for nearly a year with no income, Joseph Judd said he was "really happy" to get the money from the federal government's coronavirus relief program.
The resident of Kansas in Edgar County is now back on the job at the small business in Charleston where he works, but said the business was closed for some time during pandemic restrictions.
Now, with money from his federal stimulus check, he and his wife have a big priority. Buying a new washing machine, he said.
"We were washing our clothes by hand," Judd said.
The recent $1.9 trillion federal relief bill provided a new round of stimulus payments designed to help individuals and businesses recover from the pandemic's economic hardships. Most taxpayers received $1,400 from the latest round of stimulus payments.
The payments were part of the coronavirus relief package Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed into law March 11. They followed payments of $1,200 and $600 last year.
Others in Charleston and Mattoon described a variety of plans for what they're going to do with their stimulus funds.
Emma Baker of Mattoon said she is not certain where she will make her career in the long run and what the retirement plan will be like there, so she has started developing a financial “cushion” for when she gets older.
“I’m saving my (stimulus money). I am going to put that all away,” Baker said. “I’m treating it as if I never received it. I will put it away and not look at it.”
Baker said she has been saving much of her salary from working at Alliance Coffee Co. in Mattoon, so saving the stimulus will enable her to keep extra “spending money” from her paycheck.
Charleston resident Skylar Vickery, an Eastern Illinois University student from Texas, said the pandemic was a "big blow" because she went for a time with no job and no income.
"Fortunately, I had enough saved," she said.
Now working at Jackson Avenue Coffee and with her stimulus payment at hand, Vickery said she now feels comfortable with plans to make a big purchase.
"I need a new car," she said.
Reagan Carey of Charleston, who works in the autism services field, said she plans to keep the stimulus money in savings for potential home repairs or other needs because “you just never know.”
She said having that extra savings available will be a huge help to her and her family.
“It will be a nice cushion in case there is an emergency,” Carey said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for us that we would not have had otherwise.”
Mason Jones, an EIU student from Mount Zion, said he's "been pretty fortunate" not to have been hurt too much by the economic consequences of the pandemic.
There has been a bit of a bright side, he said, as his father typically travels a lot for work but has been able to spend more time with family.
Jones said he's graduating soon and plans to put most of his stimulus money in savings and investments. Some will go toward gas and other necessities, though, he added.
Courtney Wright of Mattoon said the stimulus is a nice resource to have available in “uncertain times.”
Wright said she works at a restaurant that offered curbside service during the COVID-19 shutdown, so she has remained employed throughout the pandemic. She said other area residents have not been so fortunate.
Wright said she plans to redo a bathroom in her home with half of her stimulus money and save the other half.
Wright said she plans to eventually use her savings to purchase another rental home as an investment, noting that she also bought one of these properties earlier during the pandemic.
“It’s for my kids’ future,” Wright said.