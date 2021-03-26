Watch now: Coles County area residents have a variety of plans for federal stimulus payments

Reagan Carey of Charleston, who works in the autism services field, said she plans to keep the stimulus money in savings for potential home repairs or other needs because “you just never know.”

She said having that extra savings available will be a huge help to her and her family.

“It will be a nice cushion in case there is an emergency,” Carey said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for us that we would not have had otherwise.”

Mason Jones, an EIU student from Mount Zion, said he's "been pretty fortunate" not to have been hurt too much by the economic consequences of the pandemic.

There has been a bit of a bright side, he said, as his father typically travels a lot for work but has been able to spend more time with family.

Jones said he's graduating soon and plans to put most of his stimulus money in savings and investments. Some will go toward gas and other necessities, though, he added.

Courtney Wright of Mattoon said the stimulus is a nice resource to have available in “uncertain times.”