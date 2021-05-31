Watch now: Coles County communities gather to honor the fallen

In Charleston, the local VFW and American Legion, started the morning at 10 a.m. in Roselawn Cemetery, where they held a ceremony. Next, they moved on to Ashmore to hold a similar service.

Among the attendees of the ceremony in Roselawn was Rachel the Comfort Dog from Immanuel Lutheran Church.

“She’s a working dog, and she provides comfort to people in need of comfort,” said Chuck Lowell with Immanuel Lutheran Church, who was handling Rachel.

“There’s eight handlers in the church and I’m the only one who’s a veteran of the eight,” said Lowell. “So, because I’m a veteran, Rachel’s able to wear a veteran’s vest. It’s a ‘Kare 9’ vest. With me being a veteran, I’m also able to take her to veteran’s hospitals and those kinds of things and provide comfort for them. That’s why we’re here, today.”

Rachel, who was trained since she was 18 weeks old to be a comfort dog, goes to many different places where people might be in need, including disaster sites. She played a role in comforting those impacted by the tornado in Taylorville three years ago.

Rachel’s services are available free-of-charge to those who call 217-345-3008.

After both ceremonies, the VFW held lunch at its building in Charleston.