Watch now: Coles County dive team members urge caution around water

CHARLESTON— It's been a busy year for the Lincoln Fire Protection District Dive Team, and that's not a good thing.

“I think we've done six dive rescue calls (this year),” said Lieutenant Jamie Easton, a volunteer firefighter and member of the Lerna-based dive team. “And normally, on an average year, we usually do two.”

But the increase doesn't come as a surprise. The lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and the promise of a fun summer means people are flocking to the water. Heavy rainfalls in surrounding areas have made that water more treacherous.

“We haven't had so much rain here, like Champaign does,” Easton said. “So, the Embarras (River) starts there, right at U of I and it comes all the way down.”

The heavy rains make the water flow faster and collect debris under the surface. That debris can be a big problem.

Easton recently rescued a father and daughter whose kayak capsized on the Embarras River on Father’s Day weekend. The kayak got caught on a tree and flipped over.

“It's helpful to know your surroundings,” said Eric Cresap, a volunteer firefighter and EMT. “If you're going to be on water or around water, again, I can't emphasize it enough. PFDs: personal floatation devices.”

The success rescue of the father and daughter was aided by the fact the girl kept her cell phone in a waterproof bag. That prevented the phone from getting damaged and allowed her to call for help.

The firefighters also recommend that people not go swimming, kayaking, or boating alone. They also should alert friends and family about the plans when when to expect them to return home.

Cresap also encourages people to drink responsibly around water and have a designated driver if they are boating.

Firefighters also warn people to heed the restricted area warnings surrounding the spillway on Lake Charleston, describing the structure as a "death trap."

Cresap was one of those on duty when the dive team worked to recover the bodies of three Eastern Illinois University students who died while swimming near the spillway 25 years ago.

“We were there for about a week, recovering those three Eastern students,” Cresap said.

The spillway’s concrete structure tilts upward beneath of the surface of the water, causing a spiral that pulls in anything that enters, he said. Once someone is caught in that current, it’s rare for that person to escape with their life.

Firefighters say caution around water extends beyond lakes and streams. It also can pose a threat when it overtakes a road.

“Six inches of water is enough to sweep a person off their feet. One foot is enough to move a car,” said Cresap.

The department responded to several calls during the recent flooding in Mattoon, including a woman whose car stalled in a flood.

It also does not take a lot of water to stall a car engine. That’s why it’s important to never drive into water, because you never know how deep it might be.

“Turn around, don’t drown,” said Easton.

