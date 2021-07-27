Watch now: Coles County Fair pedal tractor pull offers family-friendly fun

CHARLESTON — You don't need to be grown up to enjoy tractor pulls.

That's why the Coles County Young Leaders, which operate under the Coles County Farm Bureau, hosted a pedal tractor pull for children in the 4-H cattle barn on Tuesday night.

The event drew more than 40 competitors and an estimated 200 spectators.

"This is something kind of fun and different to do during the summer," said Amanda McCollom, who brought her daughters, Kinsley, 3, and Harmony, 5, to the event.

The family spent the evening enjoying several activities at the Coles County Fair, including the carnival rides.

"We're just over here, finding little activities to do. We thought we might try this out," McCollom said.

The pedal tractor pull was a fun way to get the young fairgoers more involved.

"This is a family thing," said Tami McElwee, who has a long history at the Coles County Fairground.

McElwee came with her family, including her 4-year-old grandson Ethan McElwee.

"This is the first year he was able to pull," she said. "It's a lot of fun."

The goal for the children was to pedal the tractor as far as they could with the weight resting on a sled attached to the back.

The event kicked off with the Miss Coles County Fair Queen Emmalyn Walk, Junior Miss Mia Tribble and the Little Miss Lindyn Traub each giving it a try.

The pull was open to children of all ages, but was especially popular among toddlers.

"We try to separate all the kids into three weight classes," said Adam Kaufman with the Coles County Young Leaders.

They would add less weigh to sled for younger and smaller children, making it easier for them to pull. They also adjusted the seat based on the participants' height.

A full-pull was about 27 feet, and the maximum weigh added to the sled was 100 pounds.