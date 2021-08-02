Watch now: Coles County Fair sees a successful return

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Fair rebounded strong after an off-year caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Glen Faulkner, with Malone’s Taffy, said this season was a breath of fresh air.

“The crowd was good, the money was here,” said Faulkner. “You couldn’t ask for a better fair.”

The candy company shifted to selling a lot of candy on their online platform during the pandemic, said Faulkner, who has been working with Malone’s Taffy for 55 years.

Still, selling in-person at the Coles County Fair was much better for their business, said Faulkner.

“These fairs that we do here in Illinois and Wisconsin pays for our big fairs down south: the Mississippi State Fair to Louisiana State Fair,” said Faulkner.

It takes the company weeks to make enough candy to sell at the state fairs in the south, which end up generating most of the profit throughout the year. The county fairs help generate enough revenue to provide the resources.

The only obstacle at this year's fair in Charleston was a slight rain, which only briefly impacted the candy shop, said Faulkner.

“Things started out pretty messy,” fair board president Tom Jones said about the rain. “But it turned out good rest of the week and we had good attendance.”

Jones said they sold almost every box seat for the demolition derby on Friday night and they sold-out box seats for the bull-riding show on Saturday night.

The general livestock auction did not have as large of an attendance as years prior, said Jones. However, the Coles County Young Leaders Livestock Auction, which allowed for children involved in 4-H and more to auction-off their animals, had a great attendance.

“We had a super sale,” said Jones. “Livestock all brought good prices.”

Patrons also could bid on such things as a plate of cookies, a model horse barn and a hanging wall quilt.

“This was the first time ever we let kids sell off some of their general projects,” said Jones. “I’m sure next year… people will actually hear about it and say, ‘Oh, I want to do that.’”

Jones has been the Coles County fair board president for 16 years, and has overseen several physical improvements.

Of the many changes, Jones noted the construction of several structures have made a big difference. These structures, though mainly used during the fair, can also be reserved at other times of the year.