Watch now: Coles County families head out for Father's Day games, fishing, picnics

CHARLESTON — Whether in the shade of a pavilion or beneath trees near the lake, the outdoors was the ideal place to celebrate Father’s Day for several families on Sunday in Coles County.

“Everybody’s going to be here,” said Hugh Rager, who was visiting Lake Charleston with his family to take advantage of the free fishing day. He was also expecting his brother and family to come along.

Rager and his family, who recently moved to the area from Indiana, often fish on the days that don’t require fishing licenses. Illinois’ free fishing days began Friday and will continue until Monday.

A few miles away, families were gathering in the shade in Morton Park off of Lincoln Avenue. This included the Comstock family from Ashmore, who were spending a quiet afternoon after a busy Saturday.

“Things have been hectic lately: My youngest daughter was just married yesterday,” said Willie Comstock, who was celebrating Father’s Day with his two children and his own father. “We had a huge wedding (yesterday), and rather than deal with the mess of cooking, we decided to come to Charleston. Everybody got what they wanted to eat themselves and we came here.”

Also in Morton Park were Chuck Rhoden and his family, who came for the shade of the picnic tables and because the playground gave the younger children a place to play.

“I didn’t even expect my middle daughter to be here, but she said, ‘Of course I’m coming to Father’s Day,’” said Rhoden, from Brocton, who was at the park with his three children and their children.

Some families celebrated Father’s Day by coincidence. That was how father and son Edward and Henry Altgilbers came to be together Sunday in Kiwanis Park.

Edward Altgilbers, of Dyer, Indiana, came to town to visit his granddaughter, Haley Fryer, who was putting on a recital of classical music.

"It’s not even a Father’s Day event,” said Fryer. “It’s picnic-themed classical music, so it’s about food.”

“It kind of worked out that we were able to get together,” said Edward Altgilbers.

Father's Day, held the third Sunday of every June, was founded by Lyndon B. Johnson in 1966 and made a national holiday in 1972.

