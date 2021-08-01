Watch now: Coles County K-9 units show off their skills

CHARLESTON — Man’s best friend can also make great police officers, as the local K-9 units demonstrated Sunday at the Coles County Fairground.

Officers from the Mattoon and Charleston police departments and the Coles County Sheriff's Office brought five of the six police dogs to the grandstand at the fairgrounds.

There, several families watched officers demonstrate the dogs’ skills in obedience, agility, narcotics detection, and suspect apprehension.

This meant the dogs went through obstacle courses, searched for items by scent, and even apprehended an officer wearing a protective sleeve on his arm.

It was an exciting event for 9-year-old Natalie Bradley, who wants to be a police officer.

“It’s good for the world and I’d be helping the world,” Natalie said.

While Natalie enjoyed seeing the officers, she also loved watching the dogs.

“They’re so cute,” she said. “Every dog is cute.”

The dogs, though trained to be serious animals with a job, are also pets with their own personalities. This is certainly true with Kye, the German Shepherd with the Charleston Police Department.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officer Kolbi Kraft, who works with Kye, equates him to a “class clown.”

“He is good at his job, but he definitely will goof off and see how much he can get away with,” said Kraft. “I spend probably more time with him (Kye) than I do my own family. So, it’s strong bond. Twelve hours of work, and then he comes home.”

Officers are required to train the dogs often.

“It’s definitely a long, drawn-out process,” said Mattoon K-9 officer Brett Hall. “It is hard. When you start to see the dogs putting everything together, it is rewarding.”

This means that the dogs are constantly around families and police officers.

“It's nice working with them because you know you got somebody else there to have your back,” said Charleston officer Cody Harley, who attended the event in the grandstands. “It’s basically like they (the dogs) are another officer.”

Many observers were also police officers who came to support their fellow officers.

“The police guys put a lot of hours in, working with their dogs every month,” said Charleston officer Patrick Easterday. “And it benefits us a lot.”

The dogs are used almost every day, said Kraft.

“They know when to turn it on, when they need to work,” said Kraft.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0