Watch now: Coles County K-9s show off their skills

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Fair’s final event of 2022 featured some of the furrier friends of Coles County — members of the local police agencies' K-9 units.

Throughout the event, the dogs demonstrated their typical workday duties, including searching for evidence, alerting on the discovery of drugs and apprehending suspects.

Members of the Coles County Sheriff’s Office, the Charleston Police Department and the Mattoon Police Department came out with their K-9s to show off their skills and show the community what goes into training a police dog.

Sheriff's Sgt. Nicholas Clapp and his 3-year-old Labrador partner Jett demonstrated how the dogs can help find illegal substances, but Clapp said there’s much more to what Jett can do. Recently, Jett helped locate a runaway juvenile after police had difficulty locating her in a field.

“We've had a couple of other similar tracks, with conservation, locating hunting devices and stuff in the woods,” Clapp said. “Other than that it’s primarily just narcotics.”

Clapp described having Jett as a “constant training battle” given the amount of training the dogs must complete on a regular basis to continue working.

Now that Jett is moving out of his puppy phase, Clapp said he is starting to relax more when out around people.

Charleston police Lt. Chris Darimont, who led much of the event, said he felt it was beneficial for residents to see the dogs in action because at the end of the day they are there for their communities.

“The dogs belong to the community,” Darimont said. "They're not our dogs, they are the community’s dogs, so that's important that they feel like they're a part of it.”

Darimont’s K-9 partner, Vito, helped demonstrate how the dogs are able to apprehend suspects if they are fleeing the police.

Some common misconceptions the men have heard regarding K-9s include the idea that the dogs will alert on anything and that they are mean. They assured those in attendance that both statements are far from the truth.

“Every time we do a training there are blank vehicles, there are vehicles with other items like bags, toys, whatever it may be,” Clapp said.

“They do have a very high prey drive but that's just something that's built into them in the wild. And it's something that, you know, allows them to do this job. But as you can see, even with my dog when I was doing the demonstration, I can pet him all day and he's not gonna come off and bite me,” Darimont said.

Both men said they were happy with the event and what it accomplished.

“Public relations are absolutely necessary,” Clapp said. "It lets the public know what we're doing.”

“I think it's just important for the community to understand what the dogs do and how they work and what their job is on the street,” Darimont said. “It helps them understand that they're not machines or dogs like anything else and that they just serve a very specific purpose.”

Darimont said he was happy with the event and grateful for the opportunity to hold it.

“We're always thankful to the fair for letting us come out here and put this on,” Darimont said. "They're very good to us and allow us to train in one of their buildings throughout the year so anything we can do to help give back to the fair, to the community, we want to do."