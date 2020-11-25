Watch now: Coles County nonprofits feeling the effects of COVID-19

The Red Kettle Campaign is a longtime Christmas season tradition, but the Salvation Army has had fewer volunteers available this year to ring bells in front of stores in Charleston and Mattoon.
"We usually have more volunteers signed up by now than we have seen this year and I think that has a whole lot to do with COVID-19," said Salvation Army Lt. Nate North.
Charities, including the Salvation Army, have reported they need extra help as the pandemic continues deterring many prospective volunteers, especially seniors. They also have reported more donations are needed to help the rising number of those hurt by COVID-19's economic disruptions.
North said the pandemic initially boosted demand for Salvation Army food boxes from 15-30 per week to up to 60. Each week, he said they signed up two or three new families facing job losses or cut hours. He said demand has settled down since, but new state mitigation measures will likely increase it.
The Salvation Army's food pantry and its emergency assistance program, for needs such as rent and utilities, are funded with the help of the Red Kettle Campaign. North said the pantry is also supplied through food drives, which have been curbed by the pandemic, too.
"We know not as many people have been able to do food drives this year. It has been a little more challenging keeping our food pantry stocked," North said.
Mattoon Rotary Club cancelled its 2020 food drive for the Salvation Army and Mattoon Community Food Center due to COVID-19 concerns, but plans to donate funds to both. The charities will collect nonperishable food donations from 9 a.m.to 1 p.m. on Dec. 5, the day of the cancelled drive, at their buildings.
Mary Russell, volunteer coordinator for the food center, said monetary donations are always welcome because that gives charities more "purchasing power" to buy from food banks, which is cheaper than retail.
Russell said the food center has seen demand for its services double recently. She said some of these community members have lost their jobs and have needed to move in with relatives, while others are suffering from health issues that prevent them from working.
"Our shelves are kind of bare. Our numbers are way up," Russell said.
Demand at the Charleston Area Churches Food Pantry was "the opposite of what you expected" when the pandemic began but that will likely change with the holidays, director Todd Foster said. He added that spending will be spread out more with gifts and other holiday items, so the need for the pantry's services might follow.
"We expect to be a bit busier," Foster said of the pantry's services.
Foster said the pantry saw a decrease of about 90% in client visits when the pandemic started, dropping from about 35 families visiting on days it was to open to around five. He said clients were likely afraid to get out for any reason. There was also a decrease when government stimulus checks were first issued.
Another possible factor is the pantry's location at 990 W. State St. in a building that also houses Coles County Habitat for Humanity and the Coalition for People in Need. Foster said the offices of those two charities closed at the outbreak's start. He said clients might have thought the pantry did, too, but it never did.
Foster said use of the pantry has since started to increase noting that 33 families picked up food at the pantry one day last week. He thinks some people are starting to feel the impact of job losses because of more recent restrictions such as restaurant service being limited.
"It's just now climbing back up," Foster said. "Those employees became clients."
Foster said the community has been "awesome" with an increase in donations since the pandemic began. There have been no shortages or delays in what the pantry regularly receives from the Eastern Illinois Foodbank in Urbana, the Midwest Food Bank in Normal and some local stores.
The pantry is operated completely by volunteers, and COVID-19 also had an impact on some volunteers' willingness to leave home to work at the pantry. Foster said that was "a significant hit," but volunteers are "slowly" returning.
Standing Stone Community Center in Charleston typically sees an increase in donations during the holidays and "the need also follows that," said Executive Director Dawn Tomson. She said that appears to be the case this year despite the pandemic, as one day last week "it was a zoo in here."
Standing Stone has a clothing pantry — "the biggest part of what we do," Tomson said — a food pantry and a resale shop.
Tomson said the center received grants to obtain food just before the coronavirus restrictions were put in place in the spring. She said there was also an increase at that time in individual donations. The timing of the influx was ideal, coming just before a high demand for food and clothing.
"After that was lifted, things really took off," Tomson said.
The "biggest effect" of the pandemic has been a shortage of volunteers, she also said. No Eastern Illinois University student organizations have been available and there are "very few folks coming through the doors," she said.
"That's been the hardest part for us," Tomson said.
