Watch now: Coles County nonprofits feeling the effects of COVID-19

The Red Kettle Campaign is a longtime Christmas season tradition, but the Salvation Army has had fewer volunteers available this year to ring bells in front of stores in Charleston and Mattoon.

"We usually have more volunteers signed up by now than we have seen this year and I think that has a whole lot to do with COVID-19," said Salvation Army Lt. Nate North.

Charities, including the Salvation Army, have reported they need extra help as the pandemic continues deterring many prospective volunteers, especially seniors. They also have reported more donations are needed to help the rising number of those hurt by COVID-19's economic disruptions.

North said the pandemic initially boosted demand for Salvation Army food boxes from 15-30 per week to up to 60. Each week, he said they signed up two or three new families facing job losses or cut hours. He said demand has settled down since, but new state mitigation measures will likely increase it.