Watch now: Coles County population shrank by over 13% in 10 years

This came as a disappointment for Mattoon City Administrator Kyle Gill.

“I figured we might see a drop in numbers, but I didn't expect it to be that much,” said Gill. “Especially for the whole county.”

Mattoon dropped from 18,555 people in 2010 to 16,870 in 2020. Charleston also shrank in population from 21,838 to 17,286.

According to Gill, this could affect Mattoon’s Local Government Distributed Funds, or LGDF, which are state-awarded funds that go toward cities’ general funds, helping cities carry out daily operations and pay employees.

The amount of money the city of Mattoon will receive, however, also is measured by Illinois’ overall population.

“If all of Illinois' population decreased … our local share may go up a little bit,” said Gill.

One of city officials' priorities is to work toward building new housing and subdivisions to draw people to the community, said Gill.

“The more people around, the more jobs, the more businesses that come here, and more housing,” he said. “It's good for the whole community and we'll just continue to work on that. But we also need the help from the state of Illinois to not be pushing businesses or people out of Illinois.”

Coles County wasn't the only one with a state university, perhaps still feeling the impact of the state's 2015-2017 budget impasse or a loss of students from COVID-19, registered some steep losses.

Jackson County, home of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, was down 12%. McDonough County, home of Western Illinois University, had a 16.5% decline.

