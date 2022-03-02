Watch now: Coles County residents react to rising gas prices, world tension

CHARLESTON — Retired National Guardsman Curt Schaefer doesn't drive as much anymore, so the rising cost of gas needed for his truck Wednesday came as a surprise.

"About a year and half ago it was $2.79 per gallon and now it's over $3.60," said Schaefer, of Charleston. "We're pretty well off, but what about the people that are in need of financial assistance, they don't have a chance."

Fuel prices across the U.S. and in the Coles County area have seen a surge in the last week, which is believed to be connected to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s military strikes have created uncertainty for the commodity as the country, which is one of the world’s largest oil suppliers, is sanctioned by other nations that partly depend on that fuel supply.

"Russia could retaliate by using oil as a weapon," said Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy.com's head of petroleum analysis.

In Central Illinois, regular unleaded prices were around $3.69 on Wednesday.

Schaefer recalled friends with farms that have been experiencing jumps in fuel costs since last year and are now expecting to pay more for equipment and fertilizer.

"It's just a shame that elected officials aren't thinking about how this affects people out here," Schaefer said. "We're a rural economy, you're going to see cattle and hog prices go up just because transportation is getting expensive."

Marsha Allen, of Mattoon, said she is currently on disability, making it difficult for her to pay for medical treatments and to budget her month to accommodate the ever growing prices.

"Seems like everyday we see the price going up and guess what it's going to be tomorrow," said Allen, who drives a 2018 Nissan Frontier that gets about 19 miles per gallon. "It's all ridiculous, despite one man's actions people are still being affected by this war from all parts of the world."

Jimmy John's delivery driver Coles Dufrain, of Mattoon, said customers are not understanding that gas prices are going up, so when he drives a couple miles to deliver a sandwich and does not get a tip, he is losing money every time.

"I use my own car for it and some days it works out. But some days it doesn't. Especially now, with gas prices, it's starting to look like it's more of those days that don't work out," said Dufraine. "I'm hoping we don't go to war and prices are jacked up because they're already high enough as is."

Registered nurse Izabella Wells, of Charleston, said she was paying about $240 a month on gas and now expects to be spending at least $400 a month.

With friends in the National Guard Reserves on call to be deployed, Wells said the younger generation has already gone through life-changing experiences with the pandemic and should not have to go through the repercussions of an avoidable war.

"For somebody who doesn't make enough money, they wouldn't be able to afford gas to even get to a job," Wells said. "I also understand that Ukraine is our ally and we do get support from them, but my best friend is on call to go to war and it's terrifying."

