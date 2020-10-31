Watch now: Coles County restaurant owners, customers brace for COVID restrictions

MATTOON — At Don Sol Mexican Grill in Mattoon on Friday, Carolyn Queen and her extended family were weighing the prospect of not being able to dine together for a while at what is one of their favorite restaurants.
"We are not happy, but what can you do about it?" said Queen, of Mattoon.
Across the region Friday, patrons and business owners reacted to news that Coles County and 20 other counties would be subjected to new restrictions because of rising COVID numbers. Those include the closing of bars and restaurants to indoor service, effective Monday.
Bars and restaurants went through several weeks of mandatory closure during the state’s initial stay-at-home order in the early phase of the pandemic. They were allowed to reopen for outdoor service on May 29 when the state entered Phase 3 of the reopening plan, and later were allowed to open for limited indoor service starting June 26 when the state entered Phase 4.
At that time, based on the number of daily new cases and the rate of viral spread, it appeared that the COVID-19 pandemic was tapering off in Illinois. But since late August, cases have begun surging again and regions across the state have been placed back under resurgence mitigation measures.
When the state of Illinois temporarily prohibited indoor dining at restaurants as a COVID-19 precaution the first time, the Airport Steakhouse owner Ron Bean opted to remain closed for most of the next two and a half months.
Sisters Pam Bean and Laurie Fugate, who took over running this restaurant after their father died on Oct. 16, said the closure created economic hardships for their family and separated them from the many regular customers that their father had befriended during his 54 years of working there, including 38 years as owner.
With a second temporary prohibition on indoor dining set to start on Monday, the two sisters are considering curbside pickup and other options for continuing to serve the restaurant's giant breaded tenderloins, fried mushrooms and other favorites for their customers.
"We are just trying to keep our dad's legend going out here," Fugate said on Friday.
Peggy Pankey Floyd of Ashmore said she is one of those loyal customers, having frequented this restaurant at the Coles County Memorial Airport for more than 20 years now. Floyd said she dines there on an almost daily basis, sometimes twice a day, with her extended family and her friends, adding that her favorite menu item is the fried chicken.
Queen also said she wishes that restaurant dining rooms could remain open while customers take their own precautions.
Queen said they will likely get takeout from Don Sol while its dining room is closed. Family member Shannon Barnett of Mattoon added that they may have to hunt down that Mexican restaurant's food truck to get their favorite dishes in the meantime.
Don Sol co-owner Amanda Perdomo said she had planned to shut down her food truck for the season soon to focus on catering, but may now keep it open for additional weeks to help offset the closure of the dining room. Perdomo said Don Sol will continue to offer takeout meals, as it did during the previous temporary closure, but times will be challenging, particularly now that it is starting to get too cold for outdoor dining.
"It's not just my livelihood. I have 19 other employees and their families to think about," Perdomo said, adding that it is frustrating that restaurants are among the first businesses to face the resumed restriction. "The virus lives everywhere. You can't just get it in restaurants and bars. The virus is serious and should be taken seriously, but why are we the ones getting punished."
Both Perdomo and Executive Director Ed Dowd said now is an especially important time for community members to support local restaurants and other businesses affected by the restrictions.
Dowd said community members can also support these businesses by purchasing gift certificates for the holiday season. As an example, he noted that Mattoon based First Mid Insurance has pledged to purchase $1,000 in gift cards to support local restaurants.
Support Local Journalism
"We must show support for our local businesses who rely on our patronage to keep Mattoon thriving," Dowd said.
Shelbyville restaurant owner Carrie Smart wasn't surprised to hear the state will be reverting back to stricter guidelines for restaurants and bars.
"It was kind of expected," Smart said, owner of Longbranch Grill on 203 E. Main St. "There was a lot of talk over it and as our numbers climb it seems logical to close some things and prepare ourselves."
Paula Hall, 73, a customer at Longbranch Grill on Friday said the new restrictions shouldn't change she and her husband's eating habits too much. Social isolation during the pandemic has even given her more time to cook herself, "which is unusual," the Pana woman said.
"It's wearing on people," Hall said, including that they'll opt into getting carry out from their favorite restaurants. "I just wish it would go away. It doesn't look like that's going to happen any time soon."
The restaurant will go back to offering carry-out, a service they did the first time around. But still being able to operate her business doesn't get rid of the potential negative impacts as before, she said.
"I feel like a lot of people don't follow the guidelines and that will hurt the people who do try to follow the guidelines," she said. "And then we have a county that doesn't support the governor so we just try to do what we're supposed to do, that's all I can do."
Mattoon resident Tyler Poland says carry out options adopted by many restaurants made it convenient to still be able to eat at some of his favorites, but the restrictions can get a bit annoying while traveling out of town.
"I mean it's a couple extra steps," Poland said, who was sitting across from his father at the Red Barn Family Restaurant on Friday afternoon. The pair were grabbing a late lunch at the Sullivan restaurant during an out-of-town hunting trip.
"You have to do what you have to do to get some food," Poland said.
Susan Bodine, a bartender of over 20 years at The Landing in Sullivan, says the only way the bar can earn consistent revenue is if people can come inside the building to use the video gambling machines.
The bar does have outdoor seating with a few stools in its "beer garden," which isn't expected to bring in business during the upcoming cold months of winter, Bodine said.
As she was sympathetic for other bars in the same situation, she questioned why restaurants and bars are the businesses that get hit the most and that if "everybody should have to shut down, not just bars and restaurants."
"Everybody needs to follow the guidelines," she said. "Things have just started picking back up and now this happens."
Garrett Karsten contributed to this report.
New Central Illinois COVID restrictions: What to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.