Watch now: Coles County, state officials react to President Trump positive COVID result
breaking top story

Watch now: Coles County, state officials react to President Trump positive COVID result

CHARLESTON — The chairman of the Coles County GOP said he and party officials are praying for a quick recovery for the president and first lady, who have tested positive for COVID-19. 

"It's sad to hear that they caught it," said Travis Coffey. "Like anyone else who gets it, we hope they have a speedy recovery."

State officials on Friday reacted to the development that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were infected, which the president announced in a tweet at 1 a.m. Washington time on Friday.

“We wish them a complete and speedy recovery,” said U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said at a news conference at Mount Sinai Hospital on Chicago’s West Side. “Politics aside, this is a moment for us to come together and as we should with every person facing this challenge and wish them the very best care and the very best results as quickly as possible.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, posted on Facebook: "I wish the President and First Lady a speedy recovery."

Typically, it can take four to five days for symptoms to show up after someone is infected with coronavirus. Many White House and senior officials underwent tests Friday. 

Central Illinois reacts: President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

