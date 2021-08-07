Watch now: Coles County Truck Convoy hits the road again

CHARLESTON — Rachel Reed and her two daughters were among several families that gathered at midday Saturday at Morton Park to await the passage of the Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish of Illinois.

Daughters Frankie, 4, and Ruby, 2, joined the other spectators in cheering as the 103-truck-long convoy passed by the park for more than 10 minutes as it traveled west on Illinois Route 16 for a round trip to Mattoon.

"That was so cool. It was really awesome," Reed said as she shared in her children's enthusiasm. "They love all things truck."

Mechanic Jackson Ritz of Georgetown, who has ridden in his brother Jacob Ritz's semitruck in the convoy, said one of his favorite things about this event is seeing the community members who turn out out along the route and show their support for Make-A-Wish.

"It's a great cause," truck driver Jacob Ritz of Alvin said, adding that he enjoys driving in the convoy every year. "It lifts you up. It's a good feeling."

The third annual convoy departed at about 12:15 p.m. from the grounds of the former Trailmobile semitrailer manufacturing site on the north side of Charleston, a new venue for this fundraiser. Long columns of trucks were arranged between vacant industrial buildings at this site, where new owner and commodities recycler GDB International plans to open a production facility.

The semitruck of Joe A. Mast, 41, of Mattoon, who was killed earlier this year in a crash, was parked in a place of honor at the front of the assembled vehicles. Mast, a trucker, was a Coles County Truck Convoy driver and supporter.

His son, truck driver Jonathan Mast of Mattoon, drove his father's semi in Saturday's convoy. The long procession of trucks also included a Lovington Fire Department engine manned by father and son firefighters David and Norman Mast. They are Joe Mast's brother and nephew, respectively.

Jonathan Mast was present with other family members for a moment of silence in memory of his father. The young driver said he was moved that his father had meant so much to the convoy organizers.

"I didn't realize how much of an impact he made. It's awesome," Jonathan Mast said. "He had a very giving heart and he always wanted to help wherever he could."

Sid Eggers, a veteran truck driver, and his wife, Joy, of Mattoon founded the convoy in 2019 to help nonprofit Make-A-Wish grant wishes such as family vacations and special events for children with critical illnesses. They have been recruiting truck drivers throughout the region ever since then to help.

Trucker John Turner of Effingham said he heard the call on social media for drivers, so he turned out for his first convoy this year to help this good cause. He brought his wife, Christine, and their daughter, Morgan, 15, to ride along with him.

Make-A-Wish of Illinois wish recipient Payton Webb, 8, of Mattoon was in attendance with her parents, Douglas and Jennifer, to share her story. Her parents said Payton was born as a micro preemie weighing 1 pound, 3½ ounces and was in the hospital for 11 months before she got to come home.

Payton's pulmonary hypertension condition resulted in many more trips to the hospital for her and her family. Make-A-Wish's gift for Payton and her family was a vacation to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, where Payton got to meet Mickey Mouse and her other favorite Disney characters.

"It was awesome just to be able to get away from all the hospital and doctor stuff for her to be able to be a kid. It was amazing," Douglas Webb said. Jennifer Webb added that Payton smiled nonstop during her visit to Disney World.

