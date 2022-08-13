Watch now: Coles County Truck Convoy hits the road for Make-A-Wish Illinois

MATTOON — Area residents came together Saturday for the fourth annual Coles County Truck Convoy to support Make-A-Wish Illinois.

The morning was full of emotions, food and fundraisers for Make-A-Wish, followed by the convoy leaving Lake Land College for a route through Coles County.

Diane Ratliff, a wish granter for local families, spoke on her experiences with 10-year old Nicholas Stepp, with whom she has worked for five years.

Nicholas recently received his wish: a hot tub. His first wish was to go on a Disney cruise, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed his plans.

Despite his first wish falling through, Nicholas is now able to enjoy swimming “even when there’s snow on the ground," Nicholas said. The hot tub is also helpful for him because it alleviates some of his neuropathy symptoms.

Nicholas and his mother, Tammy Stepp, are both grateful for the wish being granted, and even more for Ratliff and the time she has dedicated to their family. Stepp also said she was glad to find a friend in the process.

Stepp said “there's a lot of rough days” when your child is ill, but having someone who understands your struggles and supports you through them can make a world of difference.

“For me, it took a little bit of the burden off me as a mom, because she understood what it was like for our whole family and she always tried to connect to me as a mom,” Stepp said.

She said Ratliff has been invaluable to her family, and she encourages others to get involved with Make-A-Wish.

“I don't think there's any better way you could donate your time, and I can't imagine from their perspective that it isn't as rewarding giving as it is getting,” Stepp said.

Ratliff, who has been a wish granter for over 10 children since getting involved with Make-A-Wish five years ago, said it’s all about the kids.

“These kids don't deserve it. The families don't deserve it,” Ratliff said of the illnesses and related challenges they must face. “It's nice to have a little ray of sunshine in their life throughout this treatment, and that's what we can provide.”

Ratliff said it takes a village to help the kids that Make-A-Wish supports, and she hopes to see more people volunteer with the organization.

“We're always looking for wish granters or people to help with events such as this. People can always feel free to reach out to myself or wish.org to get more information about wish granting or how they can help out and do different things throughout the year,” Ratliff said.

She added it is a rewarding experience to help children and their families through one of the hardest times of their lives.

“Any critical illness for children takes a family or a village or the whole world to conquer it,” Ratliff said. “You can't do it individually, and so just to be a little part of that is great.”

Lee Ann Dial, a grandmother and caregiver of one of the other children Ratliff has worked with, also spoke to the crowd about how important their support for Make-A-Wish is.

For 1,067 days, Dial’s grandson, 7-year-old Whyatt Yarnell of Charleston, battled a brain cancer that eventually claimed his life in May. Throughout the nearly three years Yarnell confronted his illness, he had two brain surgeries, six weeks of radiation and four rounds of chemotherapy.

Near the end of Yarnell’s life, Make-A-Wish helped make his wish come true with a trip to Lake of the Ozarks with his family.

“He was so sick during that trip and it didn't matter, you know, he was with family,” Dial said. “So even though he didn't feel good, he was happy.”

After he died, Dial turned her attention to fighting for other children like her grandson and ending childhood cancer.

Currently, only 4% of federal cancer research funding goes toward researching childhood cancer, according to the Coalition Against Childhood Cancer, citing National Cancer Institute data. Dial wants more funding for childhood cancer research.

On Sept. 17, she will go to Washington, D.C., to march on Capitol Hill and submit a petition asking for more funding focused on childhood cancer.

“These kids are going through treatments that are designed for adults. We need a better way. These kids deserve better. They are suffering from long-term effects from chemo,” Dial said. “The treatments are as bad as the disease itself, so it is our hope that with the increase of funding, we will have better research, better treatments for our kids. Maybe someday we can get rid of this awful horrible disease that is debilitating and killing our kids.”