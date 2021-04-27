Watch now: Coles County Truck Convoy moving to former Trailmobile site in Charleston

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Truck Convoy is set to move to a new venue in 2021 where truck drivers and other participants will have room to spread out as they raise money for Make-A-Wish of Illinois.

The third annual fundraiser is scheduled to be held Aug. 7 at the location of the former Trailmobile semitrailer manufacturing facility at 1000 N. 14th St. on the northern edge of Charleston. Event coordinators have begun signing up truck drivers for the convoy from Charleston to Mattoon and back, plus merchants and volunteers for this event.

Convoy cofounder Joy Eggers of Mattoon said they had been considering venue options earlier this year after holding the first fundraiser at the Coles County Fairground and the second at the Coles County Memorial Airport. She said convoy participant Mike King and Justin Sunkel then contacted the Trailmobile site's ownership, looked over the property, and suggested it as a venue.

Sunkel said the property is gated, has a large amount of parking spaces, and is located in the countryside. This site is also located between Illinois Route 130 and East County Road 1000N, which provides direct access to Coles County's northernmost Interstate 57 interchange.