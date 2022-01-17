Watch now: Coles County volunteers help with wildlife conservation for MLK Day of Service

MATTOON — Instead of sleeping in or taking the day off for the holiday, Jacob Reeley decided to gather his friends and volunteer their time on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to prepare prairie seeds to be planted in the spring.

"There was only one other person signed up so I started asking as many people as I could," said Reely, who is a junior at Charleston High School. "Honestly I'm glad we did it because it's actually kind of fun and it's a vibe. I'm loving it."

Reely and his friends were volunteering at the Douglas-Hart Nature Center and Foundation, 2204 Dewitt Ave. E., Monday for its MLK Day of Service event that invites people from the community to help with any tasks the center needs done.

The event, which was hosted from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m., had volunteers in the center's greenhouse filling cones with soil and prairie seeds that will be planted in February around the center, at the Friendship and Whiteside Garden as well as the plant sale in April during their Earth Day celebrations.

"The community comes out and does a bunch of conservation work us," said volunteer coordinator Molina Przygoda. "They are huge and impacting because one person can make an impact but if you have five people doing it at the same time, those two hours of work adds up to 10 hours right away."

The idea behind MLK Day of Service is to give back and work toward the united community that King believed in by bringing people together at the center and working toward one common goal, Przygoda said.

Przygoda said the center is focused on the restoring and conserving the diverse woodland, prairie and wetlands habitats that started as bare farm fields in the 1970s and now is filled with native wildlife and trails for visitors to appreciate.

Przygoda said the center also has a conservation crew that meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays and conservation days hosted on one Saturday each month that helps keep the property and wildlife in shape. Any interested should check their Facebook page for updates.

"Volunteers help me out tremendously," said land stewardship director Hannah Schwanke. "We do quite a bit of work here and a lot of what we do wouldn't be possible without them."

Schwanke said normally there is only one other person at the center who helps with conservation efforts and the area they cover spans over 70 acres, so having volunteers goes a long way.

On the other hand, the amount prairie seeds being prepared will ultimately help restore the local wildlife by reintroducing flora that is native to the area and curb some of the invasive plant specie that can take over, Schwanke said.

"I think everybody needs some wild in their life," said volunteer Kathryn Bulver. "If you look around in Central Illinois, we've got lots of corn and soy field and lawns, so having a place that has trails and native plants really helps counteract that."

Along with Schwanke and Przygoda, Bulver said she also became a master naturalist through the University of Illinois' Master Naturalist Program which trains people in conserving local wildlife and teach them about the local natural areas of the state.

Bulver, who retired in 2016, said she became more involved with the center after she started hiking around the area more and discovering the natural beauty of locations like Lake Charleston.

"I think more people should try to do stuff like this because at first you think that you don't want to go and would rather be at home but once you get here, it's pretty fun and you start to enjoy the work," said Charleston High School junior Jacasta Bauer, who was talked in to volunteering by Reeley.

Others like Ella Yoder, who is also a Charleston High School junior, said she did not have anything else planned for today when Reeley asked her to come so she thought the volunteer experience was just another way to hang out with friend and learn more about the environment.

"I think it's very rewarding especially once you're here," Yoder said. "Seeing that there aren't many people here right now, it's cool that we get to do something that will sprout into something more."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0