Watch now: Communities come together to honor fallen police officer Chris Oberheim

Liz Bartimus taught Oberheim and his siblings at Mound School in Decatur and attended his funeral. Oberheim’s brother, Greg, is married to her adopted niece, Michelle.

“Teachers never know how students will make their mark on the world but I always knew Chris and his siblings would do well wherever they landed because they were raised with lots of love and a strong work ethic,” she said “Listening to Chris' service, his commitment to his family, community and job left a large impact on many people. The ripple effect of his death will be felt for a long time. I never really understood the support and family created when becoming a first responder until today. It was palpable and visibly evident all around me...many glistening eyes among the men and women in blue.”

Oberheim lived in Monticello with his wife and four daughters and was very active in the community.

Although many were unable to attend the funeral services, the Monticello community wanted to show their appreciation, support and love for the Oberheim family. Hours before the procession was scheduled to arrive, the route to the Monticello cemetery was lined with flags, blue bows, lawn chairs and people ready to honor the fallen officer.