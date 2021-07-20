Watch now: Council approves Ricciardi to Charleston library board

CHARLESTON — The Charleston City Council on Tuesday approved street closures and an appointment to the library board.

Greg Ricciardi will serve a three-year term on the nine-member board, which oversees the Charleston Carnegie Public Library.

"Any time anybody wants to volunteer for these boards, we're extremely thankful," said Mayor Brandon Combs.

The city has more than a dozen boards and commissions, and it's often challenging to fill the positions, he said. Anyone interested should contact his office, Combs said.

"I appreciate the people that are willing to do this," he said.

The council also approved closing Seventh Street between Monroe and Madison avenues from 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday; Aug. 5, 20 and 28; and Sept. 3, 10 and 18 for outdoor concerts.

The Charleston City Council meets every first and third Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the City Hall on 520 Jackson Avenue. The next meeting is on Aug. 3.

