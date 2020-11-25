Watch now: Cross County Mall prepares for COVID-altered Christmas shopping season

MATTOON — Glik's returned to the Cross County Mall on March 17 after an absence of about 15 years, only to close two days later because of state restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was bittersweet, but we had a beautiful store ready for us to open up," said Sami Tolliver, multi-store manager with Glik's. "The community has supported us since we reopened. People are still coming out and shopping,"

Since reopening, the new Glik's store has been preparing for its first Christmas shopping season at the mall as it and the other merchants there continue to follow COVID-19 public health precautions.

Beyond the ever-present protective masks and hand sanitizer associated with the pandemic, these precautions range from each store having 25% occupancy limits to the employees there needing to regularly wipe down shopping carts and other "high touch" spots.

"It has definitely been a different retail landscape this year," said Tricia Murdock, general manager at JCPenney. "We are trying to make our customers feel as safe as possible in our store."

Murdock said JCPenney held Black Friday deals all November on apparel, jewelry and other items so shoppers could spread out and reduce crowds the day after Thanksgiving.