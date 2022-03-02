Watch now: Eastern Illinois students, community members mark Ash Wednesday

CHARLESTON — Born and raised as a Catholic, Rachel Roman said it's been a while since she has celebrated Mass and thought attending an Ash Wednesday service could be a way to readjust.

"I haven't been the greatest Catholic, but I figured I would start going back to church since it's right in my backyard," said Roman, who is a sophomore communications major at Eastern Illinois University. "It was humbling and I felt a warmth that I haven't felt in a really long time."

Lent is a 40-day period, excluding Sundays, prior to Easter. The 40 days are based on the 40 days of temptation Jesus underwent prior to beginning his ministry, during which he fasted.

Christians often give up habits and certain vices for Lent as a sign of self denial and "turning away from our sinful habits," said Fr. Braden Maher, the chaplain at the Newman Catholic Center.

"The beginning of Lent is marked by ashes which is a sign of self denial," Maher said. "The significance of Ash Wednesday is that it's a visible way of starting this season, which we pray is filled with people's prayers, fasting and almsgiving to turn back to the Lord."

For Catholics, Pope Francis suggested offering their Lenten sacrifice and devotions in honor of the people of Ukraine and as a prayer for peace there.

Although most people are familiar with the ashes being placed on their forehead in the shape of the cross, Maher said it's an "American anomaly" that does not exist anywhere else because the ashes are primarily placed on the crown of an individuals head.

When Catholics are first baptized, they are anointed with the sacred Chrism, or holy oil, on the crown of their head and the ashes on Ash Wednesday is sign that covers or obscures the mark of baptism as a symbol of confusion of their own identity as Christians, Maher said.

Maher said placing ashes on the crown of people's heads was first done last year as a way to mitigate space amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and this year it was adopted into their normal practices.

"It's a reminder that our true dignity is that of members of the body of Christ following after the Lord who is priest, prophet and king in our own vocations and how we bring about Christ's presence into the world," Maher said.

Campus Minister Catherine Porter said Wednesday's reading from the book of the prophet Joel had a passage that read "rend your hearts and not your garments" which is about fasting, praying and giving arms, but also about self-renewal and uniting ones-self to become closer to Jesus.

During this time and throughout the year, Porter said the center helps students find religion in Christianity as well as teaching them to pray, answering questions about faith and mentor them one on one.

"It's about uniting myself more to the Lord," Porter said. "But really, at the end of the day, it's really about serving the Lord and helping engage students in their own journey."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0