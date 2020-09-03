Watch now: Effingham native's duo advances to 'America’s Got Talent' semi-finals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — An Effingham native, Austin Edwards, with Mattoon family ties and his partner in music have advanced to the semi-finals of NBC's "America’s Got Talent."

The Broken Roots duo that is comprised of country music artist Edwards, which is the stage name for Austin Weinstock, and rock artist Joey Kar received the viewers’ vote in Wednesday night’s America’s Got Talent episode after performing an acoustic version of U2's "I Still Haven't Found What I’m Looking For.”

"Congratulations to Broken Roots for earning a spot in the America’s Got Talent semi-finals," the program stated in a press release. "They will next be performing for America on Tuesday, Sept. 8."

Edwards posted a video accompanied by the message "Thanks you America! We love you!" on his Facebook page following Wednesday's performance — https://www.facebook.com/AustinEdwardsmusic4u. The Broken Roots duo is based in the Chicago area.

This Broken Roots performance can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lxA40cRPj64.