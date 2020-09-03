 Skip to main content
Watch now: Effingham native's duo advances to 'America’s Got Talent' semi-finals
Broken Roots

Pictured, from the left, are Joey Kar and Effingham native Austin Edwards performing as the Broken Roots duo on Wednesday's broadcast of "America's Got Talent" on NBC.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

MATTOON — An Effingham native, Austin Edwards, with Mattoon family ties and his partner in music have advanced to the semi-finals of NBC's "America’s Got Talent." 

The Broken Roots duo that is comprised of country music artist Edwards, which is the stage name for Austin Weinstock, and rock artist Joey Kar received the viewers’ vote in Wednesday night’s America’s Got Talent episode after performing an acoustic version of U2's "I Still Haven't Found What I’m Looking For.”

"Congratulations to Broken Roots for earning a spot in the America’s Got Talent semi-finals," the program stated in a press release. "They will next be performing for America on Tuesday, Sept. 8."

Edwards posted a video accompanied by the message "Thanks you America! We love you!" on his Facebook page following Wednesday's performance — https://www.facebook.com/AustinEdwardsmusic4u. The Broken Roots duo is based in the Chicago area.

This Broken Roots performance can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lxA40cRPj64.

