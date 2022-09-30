Watch now: EIU president boasts recent successes, looks to university's future

CHARLESTON — As he prepares to step down as the president of Eastern Illinois University, David Glassman's goal is the same as when he arrived — to solidify the institution's financial standing.

Coming into his presidency the same day a crippling state budget impasse began in Illinois, one of Glassman's main focuses throughout his tenure has been keeping the university afloat amid the impasse as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the past four years, the university has operated with a balanced budget, something Glassman hopes will continue.

During his final State of the University address Thursday afternoon, Glassman said he is pleased with the current financial status of the university and believes it is on the path of "long-term sustainability."

"Most end of year excess funds have been utilized to help build back the university’s designated fund balances — or reserves — that were decimated during the state’s two-year budget impasse that began in Fiscal Year 2016. This replenishment has not yet reached its pre-impasse level and will need to continue to grow, otherwise leaving the university vulnerable to any major unexpected challenges to the university’s finances," Glassman said. "Nevertheless, we recognize that any excess funds and budget planning must also be balanced with our other institutional priorities of employee and infrastructure investments."

For Fiscal Year 2022, Eastern has been appropriated $43.5 million.

"Our most critical fiscal responsibility remains ensuring our spending does not exceed or outpace our revenue for this year or any year," Glassman said.

Looking back on the budget impasse and the decisions made at the time, Glassman said he does not "look back on those times with any envy" but has pride in how the university came together during those times.

"The result led to disheartening, but necessary layoffs impacting approximately over 300 dedicated employees over two years...," Glassman said. "(However), I am incredibly proud of how our university was able to pull together and successfully emerge in achieving balanced income fund budgets, broader financial stability, and a return to a position of incremental financial improvement over the last four years."

Glassman said he is aware that many at the university are disappointed in some of the financial choices made, specifically the contracts with the union representing its building service workers, cooks, kitchen laborers, clerical workers and technical workers and and its ongoing negotiations with unionized professors.

"I realize many of you are frustrated by our institution’s fiscally conservative philosophy held by the administration, and that salary increases provided in recent past years have not met your hope or expectation. However, our pathway to success and sustainability has been and continues to be dependent upon our commitment to that conservative philosophy. I can assure you we will do our very best to provide salary increases to all our negotiated and non-negotiated employees at the highest level possible without putting our university in financial jeopardy now or in the future," Glassman said. "All our university employees across campus, and I mean all, are equally important to our success and no one area can exist without the work of the others."

Glassman also acknowledged the role enrollment plays in the university's financial successes.

The university hit its apex in 2006 with 12,349 students enrolled. From that year until 2018, the year the university began offering high school dual credit courses, the university saw a drop to 7,030 students.

Beginning in 2018, the university has seen continued growth in enrollment with a 2.9% in enrollment from Fall 2021 to Fall 2022.

Glassman attributed the success to those in enrollment management, the office of undergraduate admissions, the office of international students and scholars, and individuals involved in graduate student recruitment.

He also boasted a 92% increase in international student enrollment, a 14.4% increase in graduate student enrollment and a new freshman class with an average GPA of 3.44.

Glassman also drew attention to enrollment challenges the university faced, specifically a drop in transfer student enrollment and freshman retention rates. Both issues are being seen nationally, but are areas the university hopes to address.

With financial and enrollment successes and shortcomings in mind, the university is set to create and initiate a plan to evaluate the university's current status and implement strategic goals to strengthen the institution.

The plan will span from 2023 to 2028.

Areas of interest for the university currently are working to address include diversifying the staff, being reaccredited by the Higher Learning Commission and finding Eastern's next president.

Acknowledging the speech as his last State of the University address, Glassman said being Eastern's president was the peak of his career in higher education.

"I want to thank everyone for your friendship and support over these last seven years. Together, we made positive change in our beloved university, and we are absolutely marching forward on that pathway to success," Glassman said. "Although my presidency came with some very unexpected and unprecedented challenges, my choice to lead our university will always remain the highlight of my 43 years in higher education."

He said he hopes to help the university with a "seamless transition" to its 14th president.

As he wraps of the end of his tenure at the university, Glassman said he is taking in all of the "lasts," after announcing his plans to retire nearly a year ago.

"I knew ... as soon as I got up there and started speaking, in the back of my head that this was the last time I was going to be doing this," Glassman said after his address. "This is the last time I was going to be setting out a vision to the institution of what we're going to accomplish this year and it's strange and it's sad."