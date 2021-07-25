Watch now: Emmalyn Walk crowned 2021 Miss Coles County

CHARLESTON — Emmalyn Walk was crowned 2021 Miss Coles County Fair Queen on Sunday in the pageant's return after the 2020 fair was canceled due to the pandemic.
The pageant also crowned Mia Tribble as Junior Miss and Lindyn Traub as Little Miss before a large crowd in the grandstand on the opening day of the fair.
"I hope to see everyone out at the fair this week," Walk said as she thanked everyone and began her duties as Miss Coles County.
Walk, 20, who is from a farming family in Neoga, has been attending Lake Land College in Mattoon and plans to transfer to the University of Illinois this fall to study agriculture education. The prizes for Miss Coles County include a $1,500 scholarship sponsored by Washington Savings Bank of Mattoon and Effingham.
After graduating, Walk intends to become an agriculture education teacher. As Miss Coles County, she said her goals will include promoting agriculture.
Mia Tribble was joined on the Junior Miss stage by Madison Warner, runner-up; and Sophia Warner, the people's choice fundraiser winner. Lindyn Traub was joined on the Little Miss stage by Rylan McSparran, runner-up; and by Skyler Diveley and Reagan Meinhart, the people's choice winners.
Sunday's event also provided a farewell for the 2019 Miss Coles County Alexis Kiser, Junior Miss Laney Wright, and Little Miss Mia Stephens. All three continued serving in these roles in 2020 due to the fair being canceled.
"I am truly honored to be able to welcome you to the fair after a year of uncertainty," Kiser, of Oakland, wrote in the 2021 pageant's program.
