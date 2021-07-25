 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Watch now: Emmalyn Walk crowned 2021 Miss Coles County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Miss Coles County Fair Queen 2019 Alexis Kiser and the 2021 contestants takes the stage in their formal wear during Sunday's pagenat.

CHARLESTON — Emmalyn Walk was crowned 2021 Miss Coles County Fair Queen on Sunday in the pageant's return after the 2020 fair was canceled due to the pandemic.

The pageant also crowned Mia Tribble as Junior Miss and Lindyn Traub as Little Miss before a large crowd in the grandstand on the opening day of the fair.

"I hope to see everyone out at the fair this week," Walk said as she thanked everyone and began her duties as Miss Coles County.

2021 Miss Coles County court

Miss Coles County Fair Queen 2021 Emmalyn Walk, at center, takes the stage at Sunday's pageant with first runner-up Emma Sherwood, at left, and second runner-up and Miss Congeniality Selah Brimner.

Walk, 20, who is from a farming family in Neoga, has been attending Lake Land College in Mattoon and plans to transfer to the University of Illinois this fall to study agriculture education. The prizes for Miss Coles County include a $1,500 scholarship sponsored by Washington Savings Bank of Mattoon and Effingham.

After graduating, Walk intends to become an agriculture education teacher. As Miss Coles County, she said her goals will include promoting agriculture.

People are also reading…

"I believe it's important to continue to support the agriculture industry because it does so much for us," Walk said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Junior Miss, Little Miss

Junior Miss Coles County Fair Mia Tribble and Little Miss Lindyn Traub take the stage together during Sunday's pageant.

Emma Sherwood was named first runner-up during the Miss Coles County pageant. Selah Brimner was named second runner-up, plus her fellow contestants voted for her to be Miss Congeniality.

"Thank you girls so much. It's because of you I have had a really great time here," Brimner said.

Watch now: Coles County 4-H livestock shows return in person

Mia Tribble was joined on the Junior Miss stage by Madison Warner, runner-up; and Sophia Warner, the people's choice fundraiser winner. Lindyn Traub was joined on the Little Miss stage by Rylan McSparran, runner-up; and by Skyler Diveley and Reagan Meinhart, the people's choice winners.

Miss Coles County Fair Queen 2019 Alexis Kiser says farewell at Sunday's pageant after continuing to serve in this role since the 2020 fair was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunday's event also provided a farewell for the 2019 Miss Coles County Alexis Kiser, Junior Miss Laney Wright, and Little Miss Mia Stephens. All three continued serving in these roles in 2020 due to the fair being canceled.

"I am truly honored to be able to welcome you to the fair after a year of uncertainty," Kiser, of Oakland, wrote in the 2021 pageant's program.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Decatur police at the scene of business near downtown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News