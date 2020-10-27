Watch now: Families in Coles County Habitat for Humanity program get mortgage assistance

“Many of them just started sobbing,” McDaniels said, describing when the organization was finally able to tell its families assistance was on its way. “It was just such a blessing being able to make those calls to our families at a time when they have so much burden and so much stress.”

Illinois in April hit an unemployment rate of 17.2% when several non-essential businesses had to temporarily shut down to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 under executive orders from Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Over the last six months, the unemployment rate statewide has slowly declined as restaurants and other businesses reopen under state issued coronavirus guidelines.

Central Illinois residents face similar struggles to those nationwide who were left unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In Coles County, the unemployment rate peaked in April at 12.3% and has since slowly declined to 7.2% in September.

Coles County has one of the highest poverty rates in the state, at 21.5%, said Carolyn Cloyd, executive director of Coles County United Way.

“As you can imagine, that always stems from a lack of jobs,” said Cloyd. “Mattoon used to be a really thriving town with a lot of factories and businesses which have, over time, closed down or gone elsewhere.