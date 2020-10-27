Watch now: Families in Coles County Habitat for Humanity program get mortgage assistance

MATTOON — How do families afford to pay their utility bills, mortgage and feed their children when both heads of the household lose their jobs?
This was the question Melissa McDaniel, executive director of Coles County Habitat for Humanity, faced at the start of the pandemic.
Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that creates affordable housing for low income families. The organization builds and sells houses and serves families to improve their quality of life.
So when 10 families participating in the program were facing financial strain due to unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic, McDaniel knew she needed to find a way to help.
“It took some time for families to start receiving unemployment benefits for those who lost their jobs,” said McDaniel, adding that other families experienced intense cuts in working hours, making them ineligible to even receive benefits. “We decided as an organization very early on in March, when the shutdown happened, that we were going to put a moratorium on delinquencies."
Habitat for Humanity, after receiving $10,000 in grant funding through Coles County United Way and the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, was able to support the 10 families unable to continue mortgage payments due to job loss.
“Many of them just started sobbing,” McDaniels said, describing when the organization was finally able to tell its families assistance was on its way. “It was just such a blessing being able to make those calls to our families at a time when they have so much burden and so much stress.”
Illinois in April hit an unemployment rate of 17.2% when several non-essential businesses had to temporarily shut down to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 under executive orders from Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Over the last six months, the unemployment rate statewide has slowly declined as restaurants and other businesses reopen under state issued coronavirus guidelines.
Central Illinois residents face similar struggles to those nationwide who were left unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In Coles County, the unemployment rate peaked in April at 12.3% and has since slowly declined to 7.2% in September.
Coles County has one of the highest poverty rates in the state, at 21.5%, said Carolyn Cloyd, executive director of Coles County United Way.
“As you can imagine, that always stems from a lack of jobs,” said Cloyd. “Mattoon used to be a really thriving town with a lot of factories and businesses which have, over time, closed down or gone elsewhere.
Just months prior to the pandemic the county was facing the loss of major manufacturing industry L.S.C. Communications in Mattoon, which announced intent in January to shutter business slowly with a closure date set for June 30, said Angela Griffin, president of the Coles County economic development council Coles Together.
More than 20% of small businesses are still closed, a figure that has been flat since June, according to Homebase, a provider of time-management software to small companies.
Less than half of the 13.6 million unemployed said their layoffs were temporary, down from three-quarters in April according to a U.S. Department of Labor September report.
Over 1.5 million unemployment insurance claims were filed statewide between March and August, according to Haver Analytics, a provider of time series data. Several Illinois residents have submitted complaints about receiving unemployment benefits, citing issues with the state’s call center through the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).
State officials said more than 1.4 million claims were processed and the state paid more than $7 billion in unemployment insurance benefits since the beginning of March and made promises to improve systems overwhelmed by jobless residents seeking help.
In the months leading up to the state-wide shutdown, hundreds of Coles County employees lost their jobs with the Chicago-based printing company.
“It was really a huge blow to us,” said Cloyd, adding that a total 756 jobs were lost with the closure. “We have some businesses coming and going, but the businesses coming in generally do not have 756 jobs available.”
But, Griffin said many of the workers who lost their jobs due to the printing company closing were able to find work at other manufacturing industries in the county.
“Most of the manufacturers or industrial employers are in fact hiring,” Griffin said, adding that some of the products produced were increasing in demand due to the pandemic.
“I would say that we were not overly optimistic that it would snapback,” Griffin said. “We saw what businesses went through when they had to completely close, and it takes a while to come back and reestablish a vibrant business.”
One unexpected hardship Griffin has noticed is increased spending for businesses, which are now required to provide personal protective equipment such as masks, face shields, gloves and more to employees.
“It’s an extraordinarily financial burden. Some of our manufactures are buying hand sanitizer by five gallon drums,” she said. “It occurs to me that if we really want to support the business community and we really want to keep the economy moving forward and opening up, it really is incumbent upon the people to follow the guidelines.”
Though businesses begin reopening and people return to work, many nonprofits are continuing to assist people struggling financially due to the pandemic. Coles County United Way is focusing efforts on connecting people with organizations as well as funding agencies to assist with food pantries, utilities, rent and mortgage.
Habitat for Humanity Coles County is now shifting focus to developing programs to assist with mortgages in the event of future crises, said McDaniel.
“I think this pandemic has caused us to realize that we needed to create some policies around situations and crises that happen like this,” she said. “Ultimately, we would really love to create our own mortgage relief fund that we can have in place for families who are going through a financial hardship.”
The Associated Press and Chicago Tribune contributed to this story.
