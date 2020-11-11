 Skip to main content
Watch now: Families line Mattoon parade route to show support for veterans
Watch now: Families line Mattoon parade route to show support for veterans

MATTOON — Cheering on the participants in Mattoon's Veterans Day Parade has become an annual tradition for Kristen Becker's family and their uncle John Priest, who is a Navy veteran.

"We have been coming here for years supporting uncle John and everyone else," said Becker, a former Mattoon resident, while holding a "Happy Veterans Day" sign along the parade route Wednesday morning. "He is our uncle, but he is is like a dad and a grandpa, too. He never asks for anything, but every year we make sure to come out and stand with him on this day."

Priest, who served in the Navy from 1960-1965, said he appreciates having his extended family by his side on Veterans Day. The Lake Paradise village resident said he plans to continue attending the parade as long as he is able.

Members of the Mattoon American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts led the procession from 21st and Western Avenue down Broadway Avenue to Peterson Park. There, the two groups held their annual Veterans Day service at the Coles County Vietnam memorial at the southwest corner of the park. At the service, Mike Weaver from the American Legion delivered remarks about how veterans and their families have learned the true meaning of sacrifice.

The parade route from downtown to Peterson Park was dotted by well-wishers, including several families at the the procession's starting point at 21st and Western. Those families included Trudy Creed of Mattoon and her grandchildren —  Jayden, 12; Vedder, 5; and Valen, 3. Creed said she brings her grandchildren to the parade every year and thought it was especially important to turn out this year to show support for veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I imagine this has been pretty rough on them, with all that has been going on," Creed said.

Creed and her grandchildren waved at the passing parade entries, including the new "Support our troops" trailer from Niemeyer Family Farms in Humboldt. Both sides of this white trailer bear this motto and the image of a soldier kneeling at a cross.

Tom Niemeyer said his son, Curt, came up with the idea for the trailer as a way for them to show patriotism during special events, such as the Veterans Day parade, and while working on the farm. He said John Kuhn of Lerna placed the images on the trailer, which went into service this fall.

Niemeyer, who served in the Illinois Army National Guard from 1965-1971, drove the semitruck in Wednesday's parade alongside fellow National Guard veteran, Kent Milam of Mattoon.

"The parade is wonderful. Thanks go to the American Legion, VFW and all of them for keeping this going," Niemeyer said.

In Charleston Wednesday morning, VFW Post Commander David Watson told a crowd that gathered outside the Coles Courthouse that the day was meant to pay tribute to all those who protect America.

"Today we honor all veterans who unselfishly offered their lives for our freedom," he said.

Watson said recognition should go those currently in the military and also to people who vote, volunteer or do work in other ways to protect freedom.

Post members marched onto the courthouse lawn to the playing of patriotic music during the ceremony, which also included a rifle salute, the playing of "Taps" and an invocation. 

