Watch now: Fields Church hosts Pumpkinfests in Mattoon and Charleston

MATTOON — For the first time on Saturday afternoon, The Fields Church threw a Pumpkinfest at both their Mattoon and Charleston branches.

Six-year-old Paige Heise was one of the excited attendees at the Charleston branch’s first Pumpkinfest.

“The schools sent her home with a flyer for this event,” said Amelia Heise, Paige’s mother. “She saw that they had rock climbing, and we had to come.”

“This seemed like a great, fun, free way to get out of the house,” said Nick Dundee, who brought his wife Loran and 3-year-old daughter Estelle to Pumpkinfest in Mattoon.

“It’s great, even though it’s cold,” said Loran Dundee.

The events are always free, said Travis Spencer, lead pastor at The Fields Church in Mattoon, so they are available for anyone.

“We prioritize the next generation,” he said. “I believe in investing in kids, and so we decided to open the doors to the community and say, ‘Come have fun.’”

The majority of Pumpkinfest attendees are members of the community, said Spencer, which is helpful since the church is looking to provide “fun and safe” outlets in the area.

The family-friendly event was filled with activities for several age groups, and is one of many ways the church tries to reach out to the community. The church also holds Easter celebrations and extended Christmas productions.

“Probably the variety of activities for all ages helps bring in people from all over the community,” said Spencer. “The monster truck really helps.”

The Mattoon church’s main event for the past few years has been a monster truck show. This year, the show featured “Venom,” driven by Denver Echternkamp III from Quincy.

Charleston’s church offered rock climbing as its main attraction. The church was going to have a hot air balloon, but the wind gusts made it impossible.

Among the other popular events were magic shows and inflatable “jumping” houses.

The turnout, both churches found, was incredible.

“The success is: the church is growing,” said Mark Bettinger, lead pastor at the Charleston branch of The Fields Church. “We have new people literally every week, our teams of volunteers are growing, and so are different inroads into the community.”

Both events together used a team of 90 volunteers to pull everything together.

The success is a welcome sign, since The Fields Church recently took the step to merge two congregations — which was no easy task, though it was rewarding, said Bettinger.