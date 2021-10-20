Watch now: Fireball seen overnight in East Central Illinois sky

CHARLESTON — Torin Kursell was driving south on Illinois Route 130 north of Charleston at 11:44 p.m. Tuesday when he glimpsed an eerie sight in the sky.

To the east, Kursell, of Charleston, saw a bright orange fireball that had a white glow in the middle and was streaming a fiery tail, he said.

After pulling over to the side of the road, he used his cellphone video camera to record the fireball as it slowly and silently flew north without appearing to lose mass. Kursell said he saw the object for a total of approximately two minutes before it disappeared from his view.

"I am still kind of shaken up by it and trying to understand what it was," Kursell said Wednesday morning. "I want to find out if anyone else saw it."

What was it?

The National Weather Service office in Lincoln, Illinois, reported that it had not received any reports about a fireball Tuesday evening over East Central Illinois, but the American Meteor Society received several reports of a fireball at about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday over Midwest and Great Lakes states. The eyewitness reports of this fireball include a sighting along Interstate 70 between Casey and Greenup.

"I was driving and saw a flash streaking across the sky. One solid piece and lasted long enough to pull over and watch for at least another 10 seconds. Lost view over the horizon to the north," witness Jon M. reported on amsmeteors.org.

The American Meteor Society reported that, "This was not a natural fireball but appears to be the re-entry of an unknown satellite or spent rocket body."

Kursell said Wednesday speculation about an unknown satellite or spent rocket body seems to be a plausible explanation for what he saw north of Charleston.

However, Kursell said his sighting seems significantly longer than other eyewitness reports. He said some eyewitness reports also seem to have the fireball being seen at contradictory times, locations and altitudes. Consequently, Kursell said, he would like to get more information to compare his sighting with the fireball event recorded by the society.

In the Racine, Wisconsin, area, The Journal Times reported that residents also saw a fireball flying across the sky at approximately 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Astronomer and satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics tweeted at 11:43 p.m. Central time that was about the same time a Russian satellite was falling back to Earth. He said a reconnaissance satellite, named Kosmos-2551, launched early last month but then failed for some reason. It only weighed about 1,100 pounds, so all of the debris was expected to burn up before reaching the ground.

According to a report from Space.com: "A failed Russian spy satellite crashed back to Earth early this morning (Oct. 20), burning up in a brilliant fireball spotted by many observers in the American Midwest. The American Meteor Society has so far received more than 80 reports about the fiery display, from people as far south as Tennessee and as far north as Michigan."

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

