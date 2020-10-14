Watch now: Firefighters battle grass fire in Coles County

MATTOON — Crews battled a grass fire in high winds along the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail just west of Interstate 57 for more than two hours early Wednesday evening.

Chief Jeff Hilligoss of the Mattoon Fire Department said crews were dispatched at 4:52 p.m. to the fire and were still on scene after 7 p.m.

"We are still out here. We are still hitting some spots that are smoldering," Hilligoss said. "If it were not for the wind, it would not have grown into what it escalated into."

Hilligoss said firefighters kept the flames from spreading to standing corn along the bike trail, but he estimated that the fire burned tall grass along the trail in an area that was 150-200 yards long and 50 yards wide. No injuries were reported.

Hilligoss said an eyewitness reported hearing a pop in the vicinity of the Ameren Illinois transformer along this section of the bike trail and seeing flames there but the fire's cause is still under investigation.

Mattoon firefighters were assisted by personnel from the Lincoln Fire Protection District, Mattoon Police Department, Coles-Moultrie 911, and Ameren. Firefighters used all-terrain vehicles to help access the flames.