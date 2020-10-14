Watch now: Firefighters respond to grass fire in Coles County

MATTOON — Crews are battling a field fire in high winds along the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail just west of Interstate 57.

There is some speculation the Wednesday afternoon fire may have been related to a power transformer.

It is not clear if the transformer is connected to spotty power outages in southeast Mattoon.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Mattoon Fire Department and Lincoln Fire Protection District are on the scene.

Much of the region is under a red flag warning, which the National Weather Service issued because of high fire danger.

This story will be updated.

PHOTOS: Firefighters called to grass fire along Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0