Watch now: Firefighters respond to grass fire in Coles County

MATTOON — Crews are battling a field fire in high winds along the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail just west of Interstate 57.
There is some speculation the Wednesday afternoon fire may have been related to a power transformer.
It is not clear if the transformer is connected to spotty power outages in southeast Mattoon.
The Mattoon Fire Department and Lincoln Fire Protection District are on the scene.
Much of the region is under a red flag warning, which the National Weather Service issued because of high fire danger.
This story will be updated.
