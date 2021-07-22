Watch now: First game played at Mattoon's new Lawson Park ballfield

MATTOON — The first game ever at Lawson Park's new youth baseball field was played Thursday morning by Mattoon versus Janesville, Wisconsin, at the start of the Cal Ripken Ohio Valley Regional Tournament.

Crews with the Mattoon Parks and Recreation Department put the finishing touches on the new south ballfield on Wednesday in preparation for this 11-and-under tournament. The Mattoon City Council voted in May 2019 to authorize funding for the new field and then construction gradually proceeded as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the 2020 youth baseball season.

Lawson was already home to Graham Field, which has hosted the Cal Ripken Ohio Valley Regional and many other tournaments in the past.

Mattoon Babe Ruth Baseball board member Chris Considine of Mattoon said the opening of the second field will enable the hosts to hold two games at once at Lawson instead of having to spread out to the Mattoon Middle School field. The new field does not have a name yet.

Considine said the 2021 Cal Ripken Ohio Valley Regional has drawn 12 teams from across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Wisconsin to play in Mattoon. The Janesville team won the tournament's opening game with Mattoon 8-1. The tournament will continue through Sunday.

"There will be a chance for some really good baseball ... a lot of good baseball and a lot of people here in our town," said City Council member Jim Closson at Tuesday's meeting as he extended an invitation to the community. He is the city commissioner of parks.