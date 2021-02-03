Watch now: Fit-2-Serve recruiting youths to correspond with senior citizens

MATTOON — Joyce Cisna, 96, spent many years, as an individual volunteer and a parishioner, writing letters filled with kind words to community members of all ages.
"People need to be recognized. They need to know that people care about them," said Cisna, of Mattoon.
Now, Cisna is among the residents of local senior living facilities who are receiving cards from school students and corresponding with them as part of the Mattoon based Fit-2-Serve community service ministry's new Adopt-A-Senior program.
Cheryl Lee, who is the AmeriCorps VISTA leader at Fit-2-Serve, said the example that Cisna set through the letter writing ministry at the Crossover Church in Mattoon was on their minds when they organized this program, so they made sure she was on the mailing list.
"I just remember the joy you had in doing that," Lee said while visiting with Cisna on Wednesday at the Crossover. "Now someone else is having that same joy and you are receiving the cards."
Usually, Fit-2-Serve's Generation-2-Generation program arranges for kindergartners and third-graders from Mattoon schools to travel to senior living facilities so that they can visit with the residents and take part in activities there once a month. However, that initiative is on hold due to the facilities having limits on visitors during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Fit-2-Serve Director Bill Duey said they launched the Adopt-A-Senior program on Jan. 18 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is a day of community service, as a "bridge" for Generation-2-Generation participants to correspond with seniors until they can see them in person again.
"We want to make sure we are keeping connected," Duey said, adding that the program will hopefully help seniors feel less isolated during the pandemic.
Drawing upon relationships built through Generation-2-Generation, Duey said Fit-2-Serve has already compiled a list of 40 senior citizens for the card writing campaign and gotten 10 of them adopted. He said they have recruited card writing students from Mattoon High School, third-grade classes at Riddle Elementary School, home school households, and church youth groups so far.
Home school parent Amy Westra said her children, Beckett, Titus and Mati, have written a card to Mary Dobbs through the Adopt-A-Senior program and have already received their first communication back from her.
"She had lots to say and the kids loved it," Westra said. She added that, "I am constantly reminded, every time I participate in Generation-2-Generation activities, how very wonderful the program is. God touches my heart through my kiddos and these special individuals they interact with every-single-time."
FIT-2-Serve plans to extend the Adopt-A-Senior program by partnering with other community groups, especially during the summer months. Those who would like to take part can contact Fit-2-Serve at (217) 235-3839.