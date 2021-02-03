Watch now: Fit-2-Serve recruiting youths to correspond with senior citizens

MATTOON — Joyce Cisna, 96, spent many years, as an individual volunteer and a parishioner, writing letters filled with kind words to community members of all ages.

"People need to be recognized. They need to know that people care about them," said Cisna, of Mattoon.

Now, Cisna is among the residents of local senior living facilities who are receiving cards from school students and corresponding with them as part of the Mattoon based Fit-2-Serve community service ministry's new Adopt-A-Senior program.

Cheryl Lee, who is the AmeriCorps VISTA leader at Fit-2-Serve, said the example that Cisna set through the letter writing ministry at the Crossover Church in Mattoon was on their minds when they organized this program, so they made sure she was on the mailing list.

"I just remember the joy you had in doing that," Lee said while visiting with Cisna on Wednesday at the Crossover. "Now someone else is having that same joy and you are receiving the cards."