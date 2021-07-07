Watch now: Flooding following last week's storms point of contention at Mattoon council meeting

MATTOON — Mattoon City Council members defended the state of the infrastructure in one portion of town in the wake of the flooding that occurred there last week.

Rebutting complaints expressed during the public participation portion of Tuesday night's city council meeting by Mattoon resident Alex Walker, almost all the council members said the drainage systems on the city's south side were working and were cleaned properly.

Mattoon received more than 5 inches of rain on June 26 and 27, which, in addition to flooding along Cedar and Commercial avenues, prompted the closing of several major streets and multiple crashes.

“They say that some of the problems with the flooding that we had was because of the clogs, the drainage clogging up from the debris,” Walker said. “I talked to the city of Champaign, I talked to Springfield, I talked to Effingham and they said there is no way possible that that would have happened had those been cleaned the way they should have been as (Dean Barber, Public Works director) and the mayor (Rick Hall) and the city administrator (Kyle Gill) told me they had been.”

Walker brought up concerns about the pending $5 million west side project, which will cost $2 million more than the south side project, a public works project that significantly narrowed in on flooding prevention.

“The city taxpayers have paid $3 million for the south side, and yet there’s still damage being done to the homes that were there, so how do we know that’s going to work over on the west side and how do we know that’s going to alleviate the problem?” asked Walker.

Walker also spoke on the issues of getting help from the city for damaged homes. According to Walker, he spoke to city officials who mentioned the prospect of homeowners getting assistance from the Embarras River Basin Agency.

Walker said he reached out to the agency, and was told its emergency fund was depleted and a long delay for reviewing any damage.

"I think it’s time for the city to step up and have to do something to solve this problem because people are struggling, the same areas are being effected,” said Walker. “I don’t know what the city needs to do, but I think they need to do something.”

“Alex (Walker) certainly attempted to go out and get some information and may have believed what he heard,” said Mattoon Mayor Rick Hall after Walker addressed the council. “We feel like the money that we spent for the south side project did a great deal of good."

Hall said that there were very few houses in the affected areas that reported flooding inside the houses.

Hall added, "My best-educated guess is that that project was 80 to 90% successful, and it significantly reduced the amount of flooding.”

The flooding, according to Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss, was significantly less than in years previous.

“I lived on South Lawn back in 1999, before the South Side drainage was thought of and the fire department was going out and rescuing people out of their residences in boats because the water was so high,” Hilligoss said. “We did not do that last Sunday. We did not have to rescue anybody from their home.”

Commissioner Sandra Graven said the flooding is less severe than she remembers as a child.

According to city administrator Kyle Gill, about a dozen homes reported water in their home during the flooding.

“I don’t want to throw the city of Mattoon (workers) under the bus, because they work hard,” said Hall. “And we do the best we can with what we’ve got.”

Hall also mentioned that storm infrastructure was a potential item on a list of objectives for the city to tackle over the next four years. The main list is seven items long, and was narrowed from a list of 24 originally created by department heads and around 30 members of the community.

The original list already included 13 items in the works, including stormwater management. The rest were prioritized in order by commissioners and other leaders of the city of Mattoon.

