Watch now: Friends come together at Special Olympics festival in Mattoon

MATTOON — Kent Wilson has a lot of good memories of friendly people and fun games at past Special Olympics Family Festivals, with his only complaint being that the events end at 2 p.m.

"It's exciting," the Special Olympics athlete from Tuscola said of the festival. He added, "It goes too fast."

Wilson and more than 400 Special Olympics athletes from Central Illinois got to play carnival games, sing karaoke, watch a parade and enjoy many other activities on Saturday when the Family Festival returned as an in-person event at Lake Land College after being held remotely in 2020 and 2021.

Each athlete was once again accompanied by a Friend-For-A-Day volunteer. Wilson's Friend volunteer was Alicia Adams, a student from the south suburbs of Chicago who runs track at Eastern Illinois University.

Adams, a newcomer to the Family Festival, said she jumped at the chance to volunteer because she loves events like this. She said she was impressed by the lively atmosphere she found at the festival as she and Martin began exploring canopies full of activities on the front lawn at Lake Land.

"I get to find a new friend. I'm so excited about it," Adams said.

One of their first stops was to pet Sadie, a 4-year-old cocker spaniel that Julie Viertel of Charleston brought from the Alliance of Therapy Dogs. The Alliance's volunteers at the festival also included Jessica Wendling of Charleston, with 6-year-old cocker spaniel-poodle mix Penny.

"Petting them is such great therapy. It relieves a lot of stress and it makes people happy," Wendling said as other Special Olympics athletes and volunteers flocked to the dogs.

Special Olympics athlete Gunner Ballinger of Trowbridge and his Friend-For-A-Day, family friend Wes Andrews of Neoga, headed to a darts game where volunteers kept a large wall filled with balloon targets. Ballinger popped two of the balloons with his dart throws before excitedly heading to the next canopy.

"Everyone is really working hard," Andrews said of the volunteers. He added, "It's nice to see everyone has a friend and nobody is left out."

The Family Festival also included a parade with a long line of emergency response vehicles, Lake Land athletes, pageant royalty, motorcycles and other entrants. This procession rolled through campus after an opening ceremony in which Special Olympics athletes ran the Olympic torch to the mainstage.

Joel Hardin of Noble, who lit the big torch, said he originally was supposed to do this in 2020, but the Family Festival got postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said lighting the torch was worth the wait and was "pretty cool."

Hardin and fellow athlete Eric Midgett of Robinson shared a Friend-For-A-Day, Stenoree Allen, a student from Indianapolis who runs track at Eastern. Hardin, who competes in shot put and other sports, said he was happy to get to know the Eastern track athlete because "he's a cool guy" and he also looked forward to reconnecting with old friends at the Family Festival.

"I like just having fun and spending time with friends you don't get to see very often," Hardin said.

The festival was created in 1984 by Consolidated Communications employees and is recognized as the largest event of its kind in the U.S. Now in its 39th year, the event is organized by employees from Consolidated, First Mid Bank & Trust and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System as part of a team of more than 1,000 volunteers.