Watch now: Futsal tourney keeps the sport thriving in Central Illinois

DECATUR — Six-year-old Cretta Reid picked up soccer by watching her cousins play, but this is her first year playing with a team at a tournament.

"Soccer is just one of my favorite sports because I love running," said Reid, of Mt. Zion. "They don't really pass often, but I still like my teammates because sometimes they pass to me and then I can go score a goal or they score a goal for our team."

Reid was one of hundreds of players who took part in the 11th annual Midstate 4v4 Indoor Futsal Tournament on Saturday at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center.

Reid's mother, Sherry, said she grew up in a time when soccer was not that big yet, but she sees her daughter enjoying herself and growing to love the game.

"It's nice because a lot of kids get to play and it's not just the starting four," Sherry said. "There's a lot of activity there and it keeps them busy, tires them out and it's just a nice alternative to football and baseball."

Futsal is a modified version of soccer played on a hard court that is smaller than a typical soccer field. This makes the game move more quickly, from the speed of the ball to the length of a game.

"It's normally broken up into two 12-minute halves so that every 30 minutes we've got a game going on each court," said Sef Asheg, assistant director of the Midstate Soccer Club. "There are three players on the pitch and a goal keeper for each team, so it is similar to soccer."

Asheg said the main difference between futsal and regular soccer is that futsal is played with a heavier ball to encourage more footwork skills and controlling the ball rather than just kicking it as far as you can.

Compared to last year, when about 40 teams from across Central Illinois competed, Asheg said this year's tournament was a return to normal, with about 62 teams from across Illinois and even all the way from Indianapolis.

This year they included a table with spare or old soccer shoes and uniforms for newer players to use. They also had a concession stand to accommodate all the players' families who made their way to tournament between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

"We have people from the park district and someone from the zoo who's helped us as well," Asheg said. "That's the thing with partnerships, we all kind of need to help each other, so it's definitely a good thing to have this kind of family environment."

Emily Villarreal, coach of the Decatur-based Midstate Soccer Club's U11 girls team, said youth sports like soccer and futsal help children develop skills like teamwork, good sportsmanship and becoming a competitive athlete, which is all rewarding as a coach.

"These girls have done a really great job," Villareal said. "They've been pretty successful this season, but really it's what they're doing right now which is just socializing, talking about soccer, and getting excited about seeing each other."

Colin Bonner, director of coaching for Midstate Soccer Club, said he's seen the tournament evolve over the years since he first came to the park district in 2011, and it's fun for him to see coaches and players he's met in the past come back again to play.

"I was a soccer player myself and I love providing soccer for these kids," Bonner said. "I love giving back to the game that is continually growing and reconnecting with all those guys as well."

