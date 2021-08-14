Watch now: Gays celebrates old charm with first Two Story Outhouse Festival

GAYS — The first-ever Two Story Outhouse Festival finally happened Saturday after nearly two years of preparing — and it was a big hit.

“This was incredibly successful, and we didn’t expect that,” said Julie Miller, who helped spearhead the event. “People probably thought we were crazy.”

The festival, after all, was created in honor of what the town has enjoyed for over 150 years: a rare 150-year-old outhouse.

"We thought, 'Every town has its 'thing,' so we might as well celebrate this," said Nancy Goodwin, who was married to Gene Goodwin, a former mayor and a lover of history who worked to support the preservation of the outhouse. “People always have fun with it; it brings a lot of laughs."

Saturday was one of the only times the outhouse doors were opened to the public. Visitors were able to take a peek inside the outhouse, which had two holes cut out: one for men and one for women.

The outhouse that inspired the festival has never moved since it was constructed in 1869.

The structure was originally built by Samuel Gammill, a Civil War veteran, behind his general store. When the village acquired and demolished the store in 1983, they kept the outhouse as a relic of the past.

But people from all over the country have fallen in love with the landmark since the Associated Press wrote a story about the building.

“People come on tour buses and I bet we get a thousand people every year,” said Goodwin.

Part of the charm is the question on almost everyone’s mind: What happens to the person on the bottom floor of the outhouse?

“That’s the town’s secret,” said Goodwin.

Really, she said, there’s a chute behind the bottom floor’s seats that prevents the user from getting “hit” by the user on the upper floor.

‘This is a community deal’

Saturday's festival brought 24 vendors and six additional food vendors to the small town, lining Front Street with tents from one side of town to the other.

One event that drew a lot of people to the festival was the car show.

Dean Hite, who helped pull the car show together, only expected 30 to 50 cars to come to the show. Instead, nearly 70 people came with their car “babies.”

The $10 proceeds from all of the cars’ entries went to Journey for Jordan, a bicycle-riding organization made in honor of former resident Jordan Giertz, who died of cancer in 2011 at age 22.

Hite thinks many people came to the show because there was a lot of support from local businesses, which not only supplied door prizes, but also created unique trophies out of car parts thanks to Bowling Fab & Slab, Caville Custom Laser Engraving and Eaton Auto Salvage.

“I thought, ‘Now we started something we can’t stop’ with these trophies,” said Hite.

“This is a little more about the people than just the outhouse,” said Pam Jones, another member of the team that pulled the event together. “It’s about getting people together, being a community.”

The morning started out with a Future Farmers of America breakfast at 7 a.m. The “T.P.” bicycle ride, which included both a 5-mile and a 10-mile course, started at 8 a.m.

“The 5-mile one was ‘No. 1’ and the 10-mile was ‘No. 2,” said Miller.

Organizers had planned to launch the festival last year, but the pandemic caused them to postpone the event.

Instead, they spent the extra time raising funds through pancake breakfasts, T-shirt sales and more.

The results from two years of fundraising helped them make the event even bigger, said Miller.

"It's exciting that Gays has this," said Lori Lesko, who lives in Windsor and attended the event. "It's a great thing for the community."

Lesko, who came for the food, said she would enjoy coming back next year.

