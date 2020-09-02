× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TOWANDA — Route 66 may have officially ceased to exist as a highway in 1985, but people are still getting their kicks along the "Mother Road" corridor — often by bicycle.

Portions of the planned U.S. Bicycle Route 66 have been developed through McLean County. It's a good option for people who want the rural cycling experience without riding the same road as motorized traffic.

One of my favorite rides is what I call Towanda-to-Towanda-to-Towanda, a roundtrip ride from Towanda Avenue and Shelbourne Drive in Normal to the village of Towanda and back, a trip of about 12 miles, depending on how far through Towanda you pedal.

It is relaxing, informative and fun.

While some communities are relative newcomers to embracing old Route 66 as a tourist attraction or part of their history, Towanda stepped up in the late 1990s.

That's when a Normal Community High School teacher, Fred Walk, got his students involved in converting an abandoned portion of the old route as a walking and cycling path.

When he first took his students to the site "and explained my vision," Walk said they were skeptical.

Once they started sketching plans on paper, it became more real. In addition to learning about Route 66's history and geography, students learned to "become active in their community," said Walk.

Students did research. They launched a successful campaign to save the Money Creek bridge, preventing a gap in the trail's path. They designed and created large murals for each of the eight states along the Illinois-to-California route.

He said students have an amazing amount of talent "when you provide them avenues to tap into it."

The project also enabled them to "leave a legacy of their own," he said. "I meet some of my students out here with their children."

There are Burma-Shave signs, recreating the old advertising strategy; gardens, more than 130 trees, benches and information signs.

"We have visitors here from all over the world, especially western Europe," said Walk.

A large, suitable-for-selfies Route 66 sign at the intersection of Historic Route 66 and Jefferson Street was a fundraising project of third-graders.

A map of the United States, which Walk said may be the only one on pavement that used to be part of Route 66, has the route painted on it — allowing visitors to "walk" from Chicago to L.A.

"We have a great group of volunteers," with Rick and Carol Myers being instrumental in landscaping work, said Walk. In addition, "the village has helped immensely with maintenance and mowing," he said.

Over the years, the route has been popularized by the TV program "Route 66," the "Route 66" song with lyrics about getting your kicks, John Steinbeck’s "The Grapes of Wrath" and, more recently, the animated Pixar movie "Cars."

"People see it as an opportunity, a slice of Americana," said Walk.

Avid cyclist Bob Williams of Normal rides the U.S. Route 66 bike trail once or twice a week, often combining it with lightly traveled roads to "take the long way back," he said. He’s happy to see McLean County working to expand the bike trail and connect existing sections.

On Wednesday, installation of a pedestrian bridge over Timber Creek began south of Funks Grove as work continues on a new segment from 1 mile south of Shirley to beyond Funks Grove.

McLean County engineer Jerry Stokes said work should be completed by the first part of October.

The county intends to apply for funding through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program in November to complete a Towanda-to-Lexington connection, he said.

"As ITEP funds are made available, it is the intent of the Route 66 Consortium to continue with the construction of the trail through McLean County," said Stokes.

See photos: U.S. Route 66 in Towanda

PHOTOS: Route 66 Bike Trail construction

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0