Watch now: Goodyear Blimp flies over Coles County on Thursday
Goodyear Blimp in Coles County

A Goodyear Blimp crossed over Illinois 130 south of Charleston on Thursday morning on its way to Ohio.

 SCOTT PERRY, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

The Goodyear blimp flew south of Charleston over Illinois 130 on Thursday.

CHARLESTON — Dane Perdieu and his grandson were walking around Fox Ridge State Park south of Charleston on Thursday morning when they heard a strange noise.

Going through the list of what it could be in his mind, the answer soon presented itself. It was a Goodyear Blimp.

"As low as it was it sounded like it was right on us. Then all the sudden, there it was," Perdieu said.

His grandson, 4-year-old Easton Carter, has been obsesses lately with flying things. At first, Easton was concerned by the sound it made and was caught off guard by what he saw.

"He thought it was a rocket ship. Then I told him it was a blimp and he asked 'What's a blimp?'" Perdieu said.

Goodyear representative Emily Cropper said the blimp was on its way from the company's California location to its hangar at Wingfoot Lake in Ohio for routine maintenance when it was spotted in Coles County. For those interested in seeing the airship in flight, she noted that the itinerary for the blimp is posted at https://www.goodyearblimp.com/news-and-events/schedule.html.

The Coles County Memorial Airport office reported that it fielded a few calls that day from curious community members who had glimpsed the blimp.

Downtown Mattoon Lunch & Music concert series to start Friday

Chris Ellington was mowing grass a Lynch Livestock Inc. along Illinois 130 when the blimp passed over.

At first he thought it was a strange cloud in the distance, but it became clear what it was the closer it got.

"You don't see that very often, he said. "It was pretty cool."

