Watch now: Grace the Shark becomes Charleston area landmark

CHARLESTON — Early October is when many local homeowners start decorating their lawns with various scary creatures in preparation for Halloween.

Rural Charleston resident Pat Goodwin has a head start on that. The retired Charleston fire chief's lawn along Coles County Road 1200E southwest of town is home to Grace the Shark, a 16-foot tall great white that leaps, jaws open, from a meadow.

The giant lawn decoration has become a local landmark since she debuted in 2011 after Goodwin built it out of steal beams, chicken wire, papier-mâché, and fiberglass coating. Word of mouth, news reports, Google Maps, and a Grace the Shark Facebook page that began in 2014 have drawn visitors.

"You can't believe the amount of people that show up because everyone wants to get pictures and see her out there," Goodwin said, adding that the giant shark does still takes some uninitiated locals by surprise when they see her for the first time.

In addition to motorists, Grace has drawn Tour de Charleston cyclists and cross country runners as they have passed through the surrounding hilly countryside. Goodwin recalled that one of the most memorable visits occurred when he answered a knock on his front door and found a man in a tuxedo standing there with a request.

"They had just gotten married and they wanted to get a photo of their whole wedding party with Grace," Goodwin said of the bride and groom.

Goodwin took inspiration for building Grace from a giant catfish sign at an old gravel pit where he used to go scuba diving for firefighter dive team training. He and his daughter, Madison, named the shark after their late neighbor, Grace May, who always liked watching the family set out their yard decorations for Christmas.

"Our enjoyment is to watch everyone come by, including kids, and watch them enjoy it," Goodwin said.

The shark also has drawn attention for wearing a variety of costumes for holidays, seasons and special events. Goodwin and his family have dressed her as a bunny for Easter, Uncle Sam for the Fourth of July, and a spider for Halloween. When Madison graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 2019, Grace donned a cap and gown.

Goodwin said Christmas is his favorite season for decorating Grace. She pursued the Orca fishing boat from "Jaws," captained by Santa Claus, in 2019; and used a cigar, winter hat and a bathrobe to portray Cousin Eddie from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" in 2020.

Last year, Goodwin held his first Facebook live reveal of a Christmas theme for Grace. It turned out to be "A Christmas Story," complete with the leg-shaped lamp. Goodwin said he plans on another live reveal this Christmas season.

This summer, Grace became Pac-Man in pursuit of power pellets and ghosts to help promote the CIL-Con paranormal, horror, anime, and gaming convention at the Cross County Mall in Mattoon.

"Driving by to see Grace has been a part of normal routine for years," aid CIL-Con event coordinator Becky Castillo. "I always look forward to seeing her new costumes and seeing what the owners have come up with."

Castillo said he she is always looking for new and unique ways to promote CIL-Con, so she reached out to Grace's owners via the Facebook page with idea of dressing her up cosplay style for the convention.

"I received many compliments and comments on Grace's Pac-Man costume. One of the most common things I heard was from people who have lived in the area for a long time but had no idea that Grace existed. It was our honor to work with Grace for CIL-Con and I hope we can continue to do so in the future," Castillo said.