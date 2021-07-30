Watch now: Horse show ends 'fun' week for 4-H participants at Coles Co. Fair

The hard work is sometimes what makes the experience valuable, according to many parents.
“I love animals and I see what it does for the kids,” said Kendra Warren of Humboldt, whose children are involved in 4-H. “It's a good thing that keeps you out of trouble and they love it. It's their sport.”
Warren’s children also participate in showing rabbits with 4-H and participate in other horse shows around the country. Her son, Ashton, showed a pony, Snickers, and horse, Freckles, at the 4-H competition.
“They (horses and ponies) are fun to play with,” said 10-year-old Ashton. “She is pretty calm,” he said of Snickers.
Sometimes horses are not so calm, teaching young riders that the hardest part about riding a horse is the ground.
“I've gotten bucked off twice,” said Addison Daugherty, who was riding a thoroughbred named Jodie.
Daugherty was nervous — even scared — earlier in the season when Jodie proved to be difficult to ride.
“My first show for the season, she actually bolted on me, like her butt was on fire,” said Daugherty. “But you just have to get right back on, or else you're going to be scared the rest of your life.”
“It’s been nerve-wracking,” said her mother, Elizabeth Daugherty. “But I’m proud, she’s come a long way.”
Daugherty thanks her trainer, Cheyanne Dye, who helped her along the way.
