Watch now: Horse show ends 'fun' week for 4-H participants at Coles Co. Fair

CHARLESTON — Barrel-racing and other fast-paced activities stood out on a rather slow-and-easy Friday morning at the Coles County Fair.

“We had fun,” said Scott Gossett, superintendent of the the 4-H horse and pony show. “It was a nice day. The weather finally broke and got nice, so that that helped a lot.”

The temperature, hovering around 80 degrees, was about 10 degrees cooler than days prior.

This was also a slower day than the last several, which gave 4-H program coordinator Jessica Hays a chance to look back on the week.

“They (participants) do such a great job,” said Hays. “I'm always blown away by how much knowledge they can have.”

A total of 96 youngsters took part in the livestock shows, said Hays. These shows included competitions for rabbits, swine, goats, sheep and cattle.

The horse and pony show was the last one of the busy week. It included several different competitions, like pole, barrel, plug, trail and flag racing.

Ashlee Higginbotham, 16, enjoys the trail shows. She has been interested in horses since she was five and started to work with them in 2016.

“If you put in the effort, the hard work pays off,” the Mattoon teenager said. “It's hard work, cleaning stalls and stuff.”

The hard work is sometimes what makes the experience valuable, according to many parents.

“I love animals and I see what it does for the kids,” said Kendra Warren of Humboldt, whose children are involved in 4-H. “It's a good thing that keeps you out of trouble and they love it. It's their sport.”

Warren’s children also participate in showing rabbits with 4-H and participate in other horse shows around the country. Her son, Ashton, showed a pony, Snickers, and horse, Freckles, at the 4-H competition.

“They (horses and ponies) are fun to play with,” said 10-year-old Ashton. “She is pretty calm,” he said of Snickers.

Sometimes horses are not so calm, teaching young riders that the hardest part about riding a horse is the ground.

“I've gotten bucked off twice,” said Addison Daugherty, who was riding a thoroughbred named Jodie.

Daugherty was nervous — even scared — earlier in the season when Jodie proved to be difficult to ride.

“My first show for the season, she actually bolted on me, like her butt was on fire,” said Daugherty. “But you just have to get right back on, or else you're going to be scared the rest of your life.”

“It’s been nerve-wracking,” said her mother, Elizabeth Daugherty. “But I’m proud, she’s come a long way.”

Daugherty thanks her trainer, Cheyanne Dye, who helped her along the way.

