Watch now: Interest in farmers markets growing in Coles County

CHARLESTON — Farmers markets for generations have played an important role in supporting small agricultural producers and providing fresh food in communities.

Now they're getting a new kind of attention.

One such farmers market includes Charleston's farmer's market on the square, which occurs on Wednesday from 7 to 10 a.m. around the historic courthouse.

“I like the variety,” said Kelsee Bennett, who purchased produce at the market. “I got long Asian string beans and that's really interesting. I didn't think there would be something like that to get here.”

Bennett has lived in Charleston her whole life and remembers that going to farmers markets died out for a long time.

That's sure changed.

The Charleston community has been steadily embracing its farmers markets throughout the years.

Mayor Brandon Combs even announced the first seven days of August this year to be Farmer’s Market Week.

“Farmers markets including local farmers markets on Wednesday mornings on the Courthouse Square and Saturday mornings along 18th Street in Charleston — play a key role in developing local and regional food systems that support the sustainability of family farms, revitalize rural communities and provide opportunities for farmers and consumers to interact,” said Combs in his proclamation.

'Just this part of the square'

About 1,600 farmers markets are registered in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farmers Market Directory.

Other area farmers markets include on in Mattoon at Lytle Park, which opens Fridays at 8 a.m. Many vendors often stay until 11 a.m. or noon.

Charleston's Wednesday Farmer's Market has also been growing.

“When I first started, it was just this part of the square, and now we carry around to the other side, so that makes it nice,” said Linn McGrath, who runs the Bell’s Flower Corner stand during Wednesday's market.

McGrath has been running the stand for three years, and many have also been doing the same.

“I think now that we've been doing this regularly, we’ve gotten some connection with other vendors,” said Marifie Henson, who sells produce with her husband Travis.

The couple, like several other vendors at the market, sells fresh food without the use of pesticides.

“I feel like, ‘OK, we're selling something good,’ you know?” said Henson

The new vendors this year also have regulars, including 13-year-old Elaina Sutula and her friends.

The group has been selling hand-made earrings with quirky designs in order to earn some money as they enter high school. The other vendors have been welcoming them with open arms—and so have the customers.

“This lady came by wanted necklaces and she spent $60 on a bunch of necklaces,” said Sutula. “She wouldn't want us to bargain her down, either. We felt bad charging her that much but she was very nice.”

It does not cost any money to set up a stand at the farmer’s market on the square. This makes it an easy and ideal way for many community members to earn just a little extra cash.

“It’s a nice retirement project,” said Rick Goble, who sells produce with his wife Connie, who is also retired. “I think people like the market here because they can drive right up and pick up what they want.”

Several of their customers can drive by and pay from their windows. Since the market opens at 7 a.m. and closes at 10 a.m., traffic is not as much of an issue.

'The price is right'

This makes it ideal for small stands, too.

“We can take a few of the market, but for the most part of what my hands come out and pick those and they disappear real fast,” said Linda Probst, who sells cartons blackberries with her husband as a fun thing to do during retirement. “That's the greatest fun—being able to have them for the grandkids.”

Those unable shop the Charleston market during the week are in luck. There also is the 18th Street Farmers Market that runs from 7 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays. That market has also helped grow businesses who have the purpose of generating some more funds.

“We've got people we see here Wednesday mornings and then we see him on Saturday, as well,” said Jeff Decker, who runs an in-home bakery.

Decker started the bakery with his family as a side-hustle this year, which has since grown into a way for the family to supplement their own income.

They also sell at Lytle Park in Mattoon on Friday mornings.

For newcomers like customer Valerie Bradford, who moved to the area in May, the people have made a big difference.

“People are very cordial, very nice,” said Bradford. “They'll assist you in anything they've offered to help me carry (my bags).”

The produce, too, cannot be ignored.