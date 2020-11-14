Watch now: Is Mattoon-Charleston ready for COVID-19 spike? We asked health care professionals

There were 42 patients hospitalized with the disease on Wednesday and SBLHC is experiencing its highest numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations, she said.

The decision to postpone elective surgeries is already in place and the hospital’s 93 beds for general medical and surgical use have been full or near to it for more than a week.

Peterson said patients with COVID-19 need to be in rooms with air flow specifications because it’s an airborne disease. The hospital has 49 of the rooms now and work’s taking place so 10 more should be available next week, she said.

Some Illinois hospitals also report having beds open, or the ability to expand capacity quickly from springtime pandemic planning. But doing so requires expanding staff as well at a time when hospital workers are also out on sick leave in record numbers because they have tested positive for COVID-19 or been exposed to someone who has.

During his daily press briefing broadcast from Chicago on Thursday, citing hospital capacity concerns, Gov. J.B. Pritzker chastised local officials across Illinois who have declined to uphold his mitigation measures.