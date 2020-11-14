Watch now: Is Mattoon-Charleston ready for COVID-19 spike? We asked health care professionals

CHARLESTON — The Mattoon clinic where Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center offers COVID-19 testing is filling most of its available daily appointments.
The clinic has been testing about 180-185 people each day since testing started there late last month, clinic Supervisor Wendy Will said. There are 197 daily appointments available, she said.
Will said testing started to increase just before SBLHC stopped offering drive-up testing outside the main hospital. That service ended with the start of colder weather and the testing was moved to the clinic. The facility shifted from a walk-in clinic to one that handles only respiratory conditions.
Will said the clinic’s testing system was set up to take a short amount of time and help people maintain social distancing and practice other coronavirus precautions.
“We’re doing the best we can to keep our patients and employees safe,” she said.
People tested are checked in and screened at the entrance, then walk a short distance to a small, walled-off area where the testing takes place.
The clinic also treats patients with other respiratory illnesses such as the flu. Will said those patients are kept separate from people being tested for COVID-19.
Coles County twice in the past week saw its highest one-day total of new COVID-19 cases.
Health department staff are consumed by making sure those infected are in quarantine and tracking others with whom they’ve had contact, said Health Department Administrator Diana Stenger. That leaves little time for restriction enforcement, though she said the department could revoke a restaurant’s food permit if it’s linked to a large number of cases.
Stenger asked that those the health department contacts for tracing to “be honest with us” and urged anyone who’s tested for the disease to stay home until they’re notified of the results.
Sarah Bush Lincoln Health has conducted more than 50,000 COVID-19 tests since March, when the first case was reported in the area, hospital spokeswoman Patty Peterson said.
SBLHC has been able to deal with issues such as some shortages of testing supplies and has kept up with the demand, Peterson said. Of the tests the hospital has conducted, just more than 3,900 people have tested positive.
Patients can also be tested at their personal doctors’ offices, Peterson said.
Meanwhile, in-patient bed space at the hospital is “at a premium” because of the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, Peterson also said.
There were 42 patients hospitalized with the disease on Wednesday and SBLHC is experiencing its highest numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations, she said.
The decision to postpone elective surgeries is already in place and the hospital’s 93 beds for general medical and surgical use have been full or near to it for more than a week.
Peterson said patients with COVID-19 need to be in rooms with air flow specifications because it’s an airborne disease. The hospital has 49 of the rooms now and work’s taking place so 10 more should be available next week, she said.
Some Illinois hospitals also report having beds open, or the ability to expand capacity quickly from springtime pandemic planning. But doing so requires expanding staff as well at a time when hospital workers are also out on sick leave in record numbers because they have tested positive for COVID-19 or been exposed to someone who has.
During his daily press briefing broadcast from Chicago on Thursday, citing hospital capacity concerns, Gov. J.B. Pritzker chastised local officials across Illinois who have declined to uphold his mitigation measures.
Illinois’ strategy breaks the state into 11 regions. Region by region, the entire state has been subjected to new mitigation measures in recent months that closed restaurants and bars to indoor service and limited gatherings to no more than 25 people. Since then, four regions of the state — those encompassing southern and northwestern Illinois and the south and western suburbs of Chicago — have been placed under slightly more stringent restrictions, limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people and outdoor tables at restaurants and bars to no more than six. But local law enforcement officials in some communities have publicly declared they will not enforce the restrictions, and many restaurants and bars continue to offer inside service.
Pritzker also criticized leaders in neighboring states for failing to implement appropriate restrictions that he says have caused cases to climb in border-city regions. All 11 of Illinois’ regions are reporting test positivity rates in the double digits, ranging from 12.5% in Southern Illinois to 18.9% in northwestern Illinois near the Iowa and Wisconsin borders.
“With many community leaders choosing not to listen to the doctors, we are left with not many tools left in our toolbox to fight this. The numbers don’t lie,” he said. “If things don’t take a turn in the coming days, we will quickly reach the point when some form of a mandatory stay-at-home order is all that will be left. With every fiber of my being, I do not want us to get there. But right now, that seems like where we are heading.”
