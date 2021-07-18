Watch now: Janie Youhas named volunteer of the year at Bagelfest

MATTOON — Bagelfest organizers named Janie Youhas as their volunteer of the year on Saturday night on the main stage. Youhas was all smiles as she accepted the award on the last night of Bagelfest.

“She really is an awesome person, always happy and just ready to do whatever you need her, do and that's a true volunteer,” said Bagelfest organizer Kim Janssen.

Youhas has been helping with Bagelfest for nearly 20 years, setting up the event and working in any conditions.

“Sometimes it’s rain, as we all know, this week,” said Tourism and Arts Director Angelia Burgett as she announced the award. “Volunteers like Janie are what keeps us going.”

“I like the people, the atmosphere, and just feeling like I'm doing something really special,” said Youhas. “You know, I love making people smile. And they make me smile.”

The recognition came as a surprise to Youhas, as the Bagelfest team kept the award a secret until it was revealed Saturday night.

Youhas is retired and has two daughters. She is expecting a granddaughter in September.

Youhas also volunteers at the Family Worship Center, where she goes to church.

The Volunteer of the Year Award was created in memory of “Big Al” Al Krietemeier, who was heavily involved as a vendor and more in the creation of what Bagelfest is today. He died in 2014, and his family was present at Saturday's award ceremony.

Other volunteers who have been recognized in the past include John and Leann Polston in 2015, Carlos Hood in 2016, Aaron Black in 2017, the Johan Peter family in 2018, and Clayton Leffler in 2019.

