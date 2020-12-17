Watch now: JCPenney store at Cross County Mall in Mattoon scheduled to close in March

MATTOON — The JCPenney location that is the west anchor of the Cross County Mall has been set to close in March, a move that mall property owner Rural King has questioned while citing the store's strong performance.
The JCPenney company, based in Plano, Texas, reported that it has made the decision to close the Mattoon location and 14 other stores nationwide as part of a store optimization strategy that began in June with the company's financial restructuring. It reported these stores will begin liquidation sales later in December and will close to the public in mid to late March.
"While store closure decisions are never easy, our store optimization strategy is intended to better position JCPenney to drive sustainable, profitable growth and included plans to close up to 200 stores in phases throughout 2020," the company reported. "We have previously closed approximately 150 stores."
The company will continue to operate stores in Terre Haute, Champaign and Springfield.
Mattoon-based Rural King stated in a press release that the closure decision by the recent purchasers of JCPenney, Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management, is disappointing after the Mattoon location has won awards for the past three years for its positive sales performance and was a top performer for the region.
"We receive sales reporting as the landlord, and the Mattoon JCPenney, like almost all of our tenants since Rural King joined the mall, has experienced positive year-over-year sales growth," said Blake Pierce, real estate director for Rural King Realty. "Their corporate contacts have acknowledged we have a very accommodating lease, so it appears something besides performance is motivating this decision."
Rural King stated that Simon and and Brookfield are two of the largest mall property owners in the United States. Rural King stated that the purchase of JCPenney follows a trend by mall property owners of acquiring struggling tenants to preserve their rental income and minimize vacancies. In February, Simon was part of a group that agreed to buy fashion retailer Forever 21 out of bankruptcy. In 2016, Simon was part of a group that bought fashion retailer Aéropostale out of bankruptcy.
In its release, Rural King also stated that the websites for Simon and Brookfield list JCPenney as a tenant in more than 160 locations, and that they are leaving most of those locations open, such as the Simon-owned Marketplace Mall in Champaign.
Tricia Murdock, general manager of the Mattoon JCPenney, said the company told her and her staff at the Mattoon store about its closure plans last week. The staff numbers approximately 32 associates normally and up to 45 during the holidays, and includes several employees with more than a decade of service there.
"We are trying to keep our heads held high. We know we are a great store here," Mudock said, adding that the Mattoon location has been profitable.
Murdock said she still hopes that the Mattoon store will be removed from the closure list, as has happened with a few JCPenney locations. She said she has been encouraged in recent weeks to see local shoppers turn in customer comment cards requesting that the Mattoon location remain open.
The general manager, who has worked at the Mattoon JCPenney for 10 years, said some customers have been frequenting the store for decades. Murdock said she and her staff have developed relationships with these customers and gotten to know their first names over the years, particularly at the store's jewelry counter.
"We appreciate all of our long term customers who shop with us," Murdock said.
The Mattoon JCPenney store has been part of the Cross County Mall, 700 Broadway Ave. East, since this shopping center opened in 1971. The Mattoon JCPenney, which is marking its centennial this year, opened in 1920 at 1504 Broadway Ave. downtown and moved in 1945 to 1522-1524 Broadway Ave., where the store remained until it relocated to the mall.
A Cross County Mall ad from 1971 in the Journal Gazette shows that JCPenney and Claire's are the only stores currently operating in the mall that have been there since this shopping center opened. The mall is also home to more than a dozen other stores, restaurants, and businesses. Rural King purchased the mall in November 2017 and moved its Mattoon store to the east anchor location in January 2019.
"First off, our deep sympathies go out to the associates and the families of JCPenney to be receiving this news during the holiday season," Rural King Realty's Pierce said of the closure. "That being said, we have already begun work on trying to find a replacement tenant. The positive results of recent additions to the mall such as Marshall’s and Glik’s prove national tenants can be successful here."
