Watch now: JCPenney store at Cross County Mall in Mattoon scheduled to close in March

"We are trying to keep our heads held high. We know we are a great store here," Mudock said, adding that the Mattoon location has been profitable.

Murdock said she still hopes that the Mattoon store will be removed from the closure list, as has happened with a few JCPenney locations. She said she has been encouraged in recent weeks to see local shoppers turn in customer comment cards requesting that the Mattoon location remain open.

The general manager, who has worked at the Mattoon JCPenney for 10 years, said some customers have been frequenting the store for decades. Murdock said she and her staff have developed relationships with these customers and gotten to know their first names over the years, particularly at the store's jewelry counter.

"We appreciate all of our long term customers who shop with us," Murdock said.

The Mattoon JCPenney store has been part of the Cross County Mall, 700 Broadway Ave. East, since this shopping center opened in 1971. The Mattoon JCPenney, which is marking its centennial this year, opened in 1920 at 1504 Broadway Ave. downtown and moved in 1945 to 1522-1524 Broadway Ave., where the store remained until it relocated to the mall.